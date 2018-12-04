news

Their grand wedding has been the talk of the town for the last three days and now the gorgeous newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear on the Vogue's first digital cover.

The newlyweds, who have kept everyone rapt over the last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, feed our obsession even further with not one, but two amazing Vogue covers. The two also make the cover of Vogue’s first digital covers in partnership with Google Pixel.

In their cover story, they discuss how they met, revealing that Nick got down on one knee and said, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

Vogue writes:

Priyanka Chopra has lived many lives in her thirty-six years: She has resided in cities across the globe, been crowned Miss India and Miss World, and became Bollywood royalty before breaking into Hollywood with Quantico. This year she'll begin yet another chapter after her wedding to Nick Jonas—which will take place in a pink sandstone and marble palace in Rajasthan. Chopra knew Jonas was the one after her told her “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.” For this month’s cover shoot, Annie Leibovitz photographs the head-over-heels couple just before their nuptials. Chopra stuns in a number of looks including Oscar de la Renta, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga.

Check out their beautiful digital covers!