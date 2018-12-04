Pulse.ng logo
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on the Vogue's first digital cover

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear on the Vogue's first digital cover

  • Published:
Their grand Indian wedding has been the talk of the town and now the beautiful couple pose for Vogue's first ever digital cover.

(Vogue)

Their grand wedding has been the talk of the town for the last three days and now the gorgeous newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra appear on the Vogue's first digital cover.

The newlyweds, who have kept everyone rapt over the last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, feed our obsession even further with not one, but two amazing Vogue covers. The two also make the cover of Vogue’s first digital covers in partnership with Google Pixel.

In their cover story, they discuss how they met, revealing that Nick got down on one knee and said, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?”

Vogue writes:

Priyanka Chopra has lived many lives in her thirty-six years: She has resided in cities across the globe, been crowned Miss India and Miss World, and became Bollywood royalty before breaking into Hollywood with Quantico. This year she'll begin yet another chapter after her wedding to Nick Jonas—which will take place in a pink sandstone and marble palace in Rajasthan. Chopra knew Jonas was the one after her told her “I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have.” For this month’s cover shoot, Annie Leibovitz photographs the head-over-heels couple just before their nuptials. Chopra stuns in a number of looks including Oscar de la Renta, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga.

The couple pose in their Vogue editorial with Chopra wearing a Fendi dress and Jonas wearing an Officine Générale shirt. ATM Thomas Melillo T-shirt

(Vogue)

The couple in a tender embrace

(Vogue)

Nick Jonas holds on to his wife to be who is wearing a beautiful Paco Rabbane dress

(Vogue)

 

Check out their beautiful digital covers!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#emo#4oCc##People will need vacations after this wedding,#emo#4oCd## @priyankachopra joked of her wedding to @nickjonas, which took place today in Jodhpur, after festivities began on Wednesday. It was important to the couple that their wedding was a thoughtful representation of both their cultures, much like their roka engagement ceremony, which Chopra described as #emo#4oCc##an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,#emo#4oCd## in her Vogue cover story. A Christian wedding was held on Saturday, and a Hindu ceremony will take place on Sunday. To celebrate this occasion, the newlyweds are the stars of Vogue#emo#4oCZ##s first-ever digital cover, featuring two scenes, including this one directed by @stevenbrahms. Tap the link in our bio to see both digital covers. Captured on #pixel3

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on

 

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

