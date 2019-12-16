The second part of the blockbuster movie, Merry Men held it's premiere at Filmhouse Lekki, Lagos.

Our celebrities came out in their numbers to support and attend the movie premiere. It was a time to suit up and get into the challenge of the best suit. From the casts to your faves, we spotted some amazing looks that we'll like to acknowledge.

Here are some of the celebrities who lit up the red carpet with the unique and lovely looks.

1. Ayo Makun, who is the producer of "Merry Men 2" rocked amazing off-white apparel designed by Labeleo. His wife, Mabel Makun stunned in red sequin dress which was styled by Medlin Boss. The lovely outfit accentuated her body structure.

2. Alex Unusual, who is also one of the cast in the much-awaited movie rocked an ankle-length gown with a long slit that showed off her sexy legs. Her outfit is simple yet ooze class with the right hairstyle and shoes to match.

3. Diane Russet brightened up the red carpet with her boss chic look in a yellow suit. She did well in blending a sexy and cooperate look in a very stylish way. We definitely love this look.

4. Monochrome queen! Linda Osifo served 'power look' in an all-black ensemble. Her ponytail added the right sauce the outfit needed to stand out.

5. Nancy Isime came through with the drip we need to see on the red carpet in a colourful and statement dress by Medlin Boss. She showed us how to play with fringe for a stylish red carpet look.

6. Ini Edo came through with a band in a chocolate sequin dress with statement sleeves that defines one of the trends of 2019. The sexy outfit is a total fashion inspiration for an elegant red carpet look.

7. Regal queen! Ufuoma MacDermott came through in a million look that got us stuck on her page. Her velvet emerald green gown made fashion statements on the red carpet with its high slit and fringe.

8. Chika Ike is our boss chic in a white monochrome outfit. The simple look was complimented with bold makeup and a silver purse.

9. Elegance with class! Nadia Buari came through in a lovely with thigh- slit gown and the right attitude for red carpet.

10. We can't expect anything short of class and elegance from Toyin Lawani. Her lovely outfit is one of the most creative on the red carpet. Her hair colour compliments her amazing look. Spot the feathers!