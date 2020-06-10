Maame Afua Gyamfua is the younger sister of media personality Serwaa Amihere.

She has defied all odds to make a name for herself.

Maame is a hairstylist and the Co-founder Oh my hairr, a popular beauty shop styling the hair of almost all the female celebrities in the country.

The beautiful model has an interest in appearing on the screens just like her sister, hence, she has joined Accra based GhOne to host a new television programme christened "Toast".

Maame Gyamfua takes our breath away with these stunning photos and she definitely nailed it than your average slay queen.

