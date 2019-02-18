Beyonce's ankara outfit broke the gram last week and here's the woman behind the look; Nigerian-American designer, Ena.

Ena Udemba is a Nigerian/American married mother of two whose fabulous African prints have become a fashion statement for trend-setting international pop stars and celebrities only three years into her fashion design journey.

One of such pop stars is Beyonce who totally slayed in an EnaGancio African print power jacket and matching hat when she stepped out with her rap superstar hubby Jay Z at the UTA Artist space and Kassem “Swiss Beats” Dean group exhibition “DREAMWEAVERS” in Beverly Hills.

Ena like many African kids, had to battle convincing her parents that her calling was fashion and not the favoured professions such as Medicine and Engineering. However, she completed her education and graduated with a masters degree in Public Health at Cambridge University London before venturing full time into fashion design with her brand EnaGancio.

Ironically, her mother's Fashion house named Ena's Fashion after her was a big influence on why she chose to be a fashion designer. Despite being a 'tomboy' while growing up she was the go-to fashion consultant among her family and friends.

Right now, the gorgeous and amiable designer has her sights set on planting the EnaGancio brand firmly on the global fashion scene and her calling card is Afro-chic edge.