Fashion designer extraordinaire, Mai Atafo on the state of Nigerian fashion

Temi Iwalaiye

When you think of classic suits in Nigeria, Atafo's suits probably come to mind.

Mai Atafo on the state of the fashion industry [Instagram/maiatafo]
"I don't mind introducing myself to people. I don't assume everyone knows me," Mai Atafo says to a room of journalists who just watched a documentary about his record-breaking 2023 fashion show at the Eko Hotel.

It was the first of its kind in Nigeria, a fashion show at the Eko Hotel main hall; this venue, typically used for concerts and award shows, holds up to 6,000 people.

Mai, born Ohimai Atafo is the founder of Atafo, one of the foremost fashion brands in Nigeria.

Mai feels that the Nigerian fashion industry isn't respected. "People still think we’re just tailors; I still meet people who are upset that my shirt costs ₦250,000."

He explains that creating a quality outfit involves much more than people realise, which is why imitation often falls short.

Mai contrasts this with the global recognition of luxury fashion, noting how one of the world's richest men, Bernard Arnault, owns numerous luxury fashion brands. "Look at the size of MTN's office in Marina. A fashion label in Nigeria should be that big too."

He wants Nigeria and the Nigerian government to think of the millions of luxury fashion brands in the world that make and contribute to their country’s economy.

"Nigerians may love fashion, but they don’t truly appreciate it."

Atafo has dressed many of Nigeria’s most fashionable men and women, with celebrities like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as a testament to his creativity.

This success is no surprise, given that he honed his suit-making craft on Savile Row in England, the actual birthplace of modern suits.

While most grooms dream of wearing a Atafo suit, he isn’t limited to just suit-making. He has also ventured into women's fashion, ready-to-wear and bridal fashion.

He’s glad that he can be a profitable fashion venture, but he feels like there is so much more to accomplish; nothing is stopping Nigerian fashion designers from being international like their afro beats artists.

Mai Atafo on the state of the Nigerian fashion industry [Instagram/maiatafo]
One needs to break free from the Nigerian mould, as the economic climate is very limiting.

He points out the strained relationship between Nigeria's media and fashion industry.

Reflecting on his experience, he shares his disappointment with the Nigerian press for their lack of support. "It was the first of its kind, but they were asking for payment," he says.

Mai Atafo on the state of the fashion industry in Nigeria [Instagram/maiatafo]
Though Mai acknowledges the business side of things, as media companies need to be profitable—having served as Business Lead (Marketing, Sales, and Distribution) at British American Tobacco and Senior Brand Manager at Guinness Nigeria—he feels that Nigerian media prioritises profit over genuine, investigative news reporting.

He turns to Cynthia Lawrence, the head of strategy. "The New York Times asked for permission to use our images, right?" he asks. "Yes," she confirms.

Reflecting on his 2023 record-breaking fashion show, Mai has mixed feelings. He had a responsibility to his sponsors to showcase their products and achieve what no one else had done before.

He did both, but it came with an expensive budget that didn’t translate into sales.

Now he understands that his designs cater to a niche audience, just like not everyone can afford a Hermès bag.

He quips, “We focus on our clientele now. After all, they don’t call us (non-billionaires) when private jets are being auctioned."

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

Mai Atafo on the state of the fashion industry [Instagram/maiatafo]

