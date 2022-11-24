Interestingly, the designs weren’t the only thing on display. His guests brought the heat in stylish outfits and attires.
Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase
Designer, Mai Atafo had his spring/summer showcase over the weekend. Actors, influencers and many others turned up to support him.
Here were the best dressed;
Dimma Umeh
Dimma wore a black Mai Atafo agbada and pants. We loved to see it.
Tubo
Tubo also looked smashing in a white pants suit.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon Ooja was also one of the guests and she looked gorgeous in a crop top and skirt.
Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman
Linda Ejiofor and her husband looked great, she wore a green jacket and shorts that showed us legs for days.
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu also kept it gorgeous in this black jacket and gown, it seems jackets were the order of the day. Perhaps it was because it was Mai Atafo’s event and he’s known for corporate attires.
Jeff
Jeff Bankz two-piece was certainly the outfit for a chilled and relaxed gentleman,
Ini Dima-Okojie
Her crop top and wide-legged pants were one of the most fashionable attires we saw.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka wore glistening pants and a double-breasted cream jacket, really on point!
Eki Ogunbor
Another wide-legged pants for the win, loved how it was paired with a floral jacket.
