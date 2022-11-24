Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

Here were the best dressed;

Dimma Umeh

Dimma wore a black Mai Atafo agbada and pants. We loved to see it.

Tubo

Tubo also looked smashing in a white pants suit.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja was also one of the guests and she looked gorgeous in a crop top and skirt.

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor and her husband looked great, she wore a green jacket and shorts that showed us legs for days.

Beverly Osu

Beverly Osu also kept it gorgeous in this black jacket and gown, it seems jackets were the order of the day. Perhaps it was because it was Mai Atafo’s event and he’s known for corporate attires.

Jeff

Jeff Bankz two-piece was certainly the outfit for a chilled and relaxed gentleman,

Ini Dima-Okojie

Her crop top and wide-legged pants were one of the most fashionable attires we saw.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka wore glistening pants and a double-breasted cream jacket, really on point!

Eki Ogunbor

