Best-dressed guests at Atafo's fashion showcase

Temi Iwalaiye

Designer, Mai Atafo had his spring/summer showcase over the weekend. Actors, influencers and many others turned up to support him.

Best dressed guests at Atafo official showcase
Best dressed guests at Atafo official showcase [Instagram]

Interestingly, the designs weren’t the only thing on display. His guests brought the heat in stylish outfits and attires.

Here were the best dressed;

Dimma at the show case
Dimma at the show case [instagram/atafoofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Dimma wore a black Mai Atafo agbada and pants. We loved to see it.

Tubo at the showcase
Tubo at the showcase [Instagram/atafoofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Tubo also looked smashing in a white pants suit.

Sharon Ooja was also one of the guests and she looked gorgeous in a crop top and skirt.

Linda Ejiofor and her husband looked great, she wore a green jacket and shorts that showed us legs for days.

Beverly Osu also kept it gorgeous in this black jacket and gown, it seems jackets were the order of the day. Perhaps it was because it was Mai Atafo’s event and he’s known for corporate attires.

Jeff at the showcase
Jeff at the showcase [instagram/atafoofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Jeff Bankz two-piece was certainly the outfit for a chilled and relaxed gentleman,

Her crop top and wide-legged pants were one of the most fashionable attires we saw.

Ebuka at the showcase
Ebuka at the showcase [instagram/emerald'sfashionblog] Pulse Nigeria

Ebuka wore glistening pants and a double-breasted cream jacket, really on point!

Eki at the showcase
Eki at the showcase [Instagram/atafoofficial] Pulse Nigeria

Another wide-legged pants for the win, loved how it was paired with a floral jacket.

