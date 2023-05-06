The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByLushHair

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

It was the 2nd edition of the Lush Hair Stylists Hang Out where the brand explicitly celebrated creativity, dedication, entrepreneurial spirit and most importantly the exceptional growth of Hairstylists in Lagos State.

Recommended articles

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

The event was hosted by two popular names and faces in the media and entertainment industry: Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, a.k.a. "KieKie," an ace producer, skit maker, and content creator who is even more well-known for her wealth of trackable experience in broadcasting and entertainment across digital and television platforms. Alongside her was the delectable Ilooise Omohinmin, a seasoned Nigerian host and producer of popular radio and TV programs known as "Ilowitdflo".

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Lush Hair, stated that the event was created as the best way to recognize hairstylists for their long and relentless years of hard work and undeniable contribution to the creative upgrade in the beauty/fashion industry.

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

To the brand or Lush hair believes Hairstylists are seen as more than just ordinary business associates; they also serve as counsellors, gist partners, and advisers. The brand also strongly believes they deserve to be celebrated for their remarkable talent and progressive attitude toward the industry's growth, as well as having invested so much energy, creativity, and long-standing years of diligence to bring the industry to where it is today.

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Assistant Manager, Lush Hair - Damilola Agboola, she said “the idea of styling hair is actually an art and as we celebrate these stylists today, we are also challenging their creativity to go wild and develop monumental pieces out Lush Hair Extensions. We have complete trust in their abilities to transform the ordinary into something spectacular”.

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

“We don't just churn out products out there, we take learnings, feedback from consumers and stylists alike, and then push these back into the brand to eventually come up with something that consumers and stylists would love” she stated.

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

One of the major highlights of the program was during the sip and paint session, when everyone in the hall were offered the opportunity to also display their artistic skills through the painting of an African woman image on a canvas. The painting competition encouraged artistic expression and the monetary prize of N50,000 was the icing on the cake for the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

New range of hair extensions were officially launched with the core and unique qualities of being extra lightweight, soft, shiny and bright colored to complement everyone's fashion sense. Apart from the brand being a proudly Nigerian hair extension brand, it prides itself in offering quality and unmatched hair extensions to consumers.

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists
Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists Pulse Nigeria

Lush Hair has confirmed that the Stylist Hang out event will be expanded to other states so that no Hairstylist is left out of the fun. Customers are encouraged to follow the brand's social media platforms @lushhairnigeria for timely updates on the next hangout.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByLushHair

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

Lush Hair Nigeria hosts fun-filled celebration in honour of Lagos hairstylists

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Britain's new king is Charles III, but who were the other 2 Charles?

Britain's new king is Charles III, but who were the other 2 Charles?

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

African presidents and leaders invited to King Charles III's coronation

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

What is Magic Skin? Join TECNO as they debut the first magic skin materials in Africa

7 unusual cultures around the world

7 unusual cultures around the world

#SHE_BUILDS Future Festival connects people of colour across global diaspora

#SHE_BUILDS Future Festival connects people of colour across global diaspora

Empowering Women in Tech: Stanbic IBTC Bank announces third edition of its annual event

Empowering Women in Tech: Stanbic IBTC Bank announces third edition of its annual event

Is it easy to learn Spanish?

Is it easy to learn Spanish?

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Dear women, here are 4 best tips for you to enjoy s*x better

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

The best dressed celebs at the Met Gala 2023 [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala

Tems successfully created a memorable fashion moment on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023

Tems makes bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala

Mr Cross River, Abubakar Usman, is a hairstylist and make-up artist [NAN]

Hairstylist pockets ₦‎1.5 million as winner of Mr Nigeria International 2023