She's the breakout star of HBO's hilarious show 'Insecure' and now Yvonne Orji is gracing the pages of Oprah magazine in an homage to power suits and giving us much-needed work wear inspiration.

Yvonne Orji was the star of a very special editorial with Oprah which celebrated the power suit and the way power dressing empowers women.

Orji was styled in a series of alternative work wear looks that we can't wait to try out.

Read an excerpt from the interview below:

Orji, meanwhile, is an actress-slash-comedienne-slash author with her first book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams (and 20 Lessons I Learned Along the Way) on the horizon.

In essence, both women are fearless females rising to the top. Another commonality? They both love a statement-making suit. That’s why we called on Orji to model in O, The Oprah Magazine’s February fashion feature, “Well Suited.”

We shot the story at Jersey City’s newly developed Harborside, a 99-acre waterfront property that’s part transportation hub, part flourishing business district. By the end of the day, Orji had worked it in five locations and eight different ensembles.

Orji’s penchant for pants isn’t a new thing, however; she was a self-professed tomboy growing up. “I have three older brothers,” she says. “They would go to school before me, and I would sneak in their closets and wear their clothes—I just love men’s fashion.” That’s clear seeing the way she nails a cool, current version of the Working Girl aesthetic in just about every episode of Insecure.

The lively Yvonne wrapped the special shoot with a dance along with the Oprah crew. We love her infectious energy.