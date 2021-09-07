Durags were first worn by black men who made waves and wanted to maintain the them. They were also worn to protect black men when they made cornrows to prevent them from getting old quickly.

Hip-Hop came with its influence on popular culture and fashion. Rappers 50 Cent, Nelly and Eminem began wearing these durags as fashion and it became a thing in the early 2000s.

For a while it wasn't style but, now they are back.

Durags add a certain gangster, razzle-dazzle to your look, not to mention its original purpose of maintaining your waves.

Durags can be tied in different ways but are quite difficult to tie. So if you want to tie them properly follow these steps;

For the ways to tie a durag I took some advice from GQ men magazine;

Step one: Place the Durag on your head like a hood where the flap hangs along your neck lying flat and, the front sits comfortably just above your eyebrows.

Pulse Nigeria

Step two: Take one string in each hand and tie them together at the back of your head tight enough so it won't fall off as you sleep, but not where it'll give you a headache.

Pulse Nigeria

Step three: Take one string in each hand and cross them at your forehead so they return to the back of your head on the opposite side. Make sure they lie flat.

Pulse Nigeria

Step Four: Tie the strings at the back of your head into a knot. Straighten the fabric so that's pulled tight. And remember No polyester! Silk Durags only.