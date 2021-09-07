RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: How to tie a Durag

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Durags are fashion accessories worn by men but there is a technique to tying them.

A Durag is a fashion accessory [duragpride]
A Durag is a fashion accessory [duragpride]

Durags have a long history in black culture. The original purpose of the Durag was not for outdoors purposes. It was just like a hair bonnet.

Recommended articles

Durags were first worn by black men who made waves and wanted to maintain the them. They were also worn to protect black men when they made cornrows to prevent them from getting old quickly.

Hip-Hop came with its influence on popular culture and fashion. Rappers 50 Cent, Nelly and Eminem began wearing these durags as fashion and it became a thing in the early 2000s.

For a while it wasn't style but, now they are back.

Durags add a certain gangster, razzle-dazzle to your look, not to mention its original purpose of maintaining your waves.

Durags can be tied in different ways but are quite difficult to tie. So if you want to tie them properly follow these steps;

For the ways to tie a durag I took some advice from GQ men magazine;

Step one: Place the Durag on your head like a hood where the flap hangs along your neck lying flat and, the front sits comfortably just above your eyebrows.

First place the durag on your hair [gq]
First place the durag on your hair [gq] Pulse Nigeria

Step two: Take one string in each hand and tie them together at the back of your head tight enough so it won't fall off as you sleep, but not where it'll give you a headache.

Tie with the flaps by the side [qz]
Tie with the flaps by the side [qz] Pulse Nigeria

Step three: Take one string in each hand and cross them at your forehead so they return to the back of your head on the opposite side. Make sure they lie flat.

Tie it to the back [gq]
Tie it to the back [gq] Pulse Nigeria

Step Four: Tie the strings at the back of your head into a knot. Straighten the fabric so that's pulled tight. And remember No polyester! Silk Durags only.

Your durag is ready [gq]
Your durag is ready [gq] Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

5 reasons why you should have sex during pregnancy

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

BBNaija 2021: Highlights of housemates' cultural themed Saturday night party

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex