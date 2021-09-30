One time period that we draw heavily from is from the disco period of the 1960s and 1970s.

Skirts and shorts were getting shorter and women were openly expressing their sexuality.

The go-go boot is one of the relics from the 1960s and 1970s and was invented by futuristic designer Andre Courreges.

The original gogo boots were white but they soon became produced in other colours.

So how do you rock gogo boots these days? You do not have to think too far, just wear it the same way it was worn in the 60s and 70s.

Wear a gogo boot with a short flared or straight gown and look like a classic bond girl.

Or pair it with a mini skirt and sweater, business at the top and a party at the bottom.

One particular trend that began in the 60s and 70s were short shorts called hot pants.

