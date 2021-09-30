RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: How to rock old school gogo boots

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

If gogo boots do not remind you of the 70s and disco, nothing else can.

Gogo boots are a blast from the past [instagram/sweetlikeoyin]
Gogo boots are a blast from the past [instagram/sweetlikeoyin]

Fashion is retrospective, almost like a time traveller, when it comes to fashion, we are spinning the wheels of time hoping to land at a time period.

One time period that we draw heavily from is from the disco period of the 1960s and 1970s.

Skirts and shorts were getting shorter and women were openly expressing their sexuality.

The go-go boot is one of the relics from the 1960s and 1970s and was invented by futuristic designer Andre Courreges.

The original gogo boots were white but they soon became produced in other colours.

So how do you rock gogo boots these days? You do not have to think too far, just wear it the same way it was worn in the 60s and 70s.

Wear a gogo boot with a short flared or straight gown and look like a classic bond girl.

Gogo boots are perfectly retro [pinterest]
Gogo boots are perfectly retro [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Or pair it with a mini skirt and sweater, business at the top and a party at the bottom.

Mini skirts are an interesting way to wear gogo boots [pinterest]
Mini skirts are an interesting way to wear gogo boots [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

One particular trend that began in the 60s and 70s were short shorts called hot pants.

Hot pants and gogo boots is a combination to beat [pinterest]
Hot pants and gogo boots is a combination to beat [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Or finally, wear go-go boots with another 70s staple, flared pants.

