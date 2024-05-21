Originally designed for military purposes, these pants are known for their durability and utility, with their relaxed fit and multiple pockets.
Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly
Cargo pants are versatile and practical, making them a popular choice for those who value both style and functionality.
Recommended articles
Here’s how to wear cargo pants the right way, ensuring you achieve both a stylish and appropriate look for various occasions:
Choosing the right cargo pants
- Fit: The key to stylish cargo pants is choosing a pair that fits well. Avoid overly baggy styles which can appear unkempt. Slim-fit or straight-leg cargo pants offer a more contemporary and flattering look. They should be comfortable but not loose, hanging neatly on your hips without sagging.
- Color: Stick to neutral colors for maximum versatility. Shades like black, navy, olive, beige, and khaki can seamlessly integrate into your wardrobe and are suitable for a myriad of settings. These colors lend themselves to a more refined appearance, making your cargo pants suitable for smarter casual looks.
- Fabric: The fabric of your cargo pants should correspond with your intended use. Cotton and canvas are excellent for casual and rugged outdoor activities, while blends with a bit of stretch provide comfort and maintain a good shape for more urban, stylish looks. Some synthetic blends offer moisture-wicking properties which are ideal for active use.
- Pocket placement: The hallmark of cargo pants is their pockets, but placement and design are crucial. Look for pants with strategically placed pockets that lie flat against the leg to avoid adding bulk. This helps maintain a cleaner, more streamlined silhouette.
ADVERTISEMENT
cargo pants Pulse Ghana
Styling cargo pants
- Casual look: For a relaxed day out, pair your cargo pants with a simple, well-fitting t-shirt or a casual button-up. Finish the look with sneakers or casual boots. This outfit is perfect for informal gatherings or running errands.
- Smart casual look: To dress up cargo pants for a smart casual event, consider pairing them with a fitted polo or a crisp button-down shirt. A lightweight blazer can elevate the ensemble further. Choose refined footwear like derby shoes or fashionable boots to polish the look.
- Outdoor or active look: Cargo pants excel in outdoor settings. Match them with a performance t-shirt or a rugged henley shirt, complemented by durable footwear such as hiking boots or robust sneakers. A utility or field jacket will reinforce the outdoor-ready aesthetic while providing functionality.
- Accessorizing: Keep accessories understated to let the cargo pants shine as the focal point of your outfit. A leather belt, a tasteful watch, and a pair of sunglasses are sufficient to enhance your look without overwhelming it.
- Layering: For cooler climates, layer your cargo pants with complementary pieces like hoodies, crew neck sweaters, or flannel shirts. Top it off with a parka, a bomber jacket, or a denim jacket for added warmth and style.
Avoid common mistakes
- Overstuffing pockets: While the extra pockets are a distinctive feature, filling them to capacity can create a bulky look and spoil the pants' shape. Utilize them sparingly for essentials to keep a sleek profile.
- Mixing too many patterns: Cargo pants often make a statement on their own, especially if they have a bold pattern or color. Pair them with solid colors or subtle patterns to maintain a balanced, coherent appearance.
- Ignoring the occasion: Cargo pants are inherently casual and may not be suitable for formal or certain business environments. Always consider the occasion and dress accordingly, ensuring your outfit respects the dress code and setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
By paying attention to these details, you can make cargo pants a functional and fashionable part of your wardrobe. Whether you're dressing up for a casual dinner or gearing up for a weekend adventure, cargo pants can be styled to suit a wide range of activities while providing comfort and utility.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't baby-trap a man into marrying you
DIY Recipes: The proper way to make a juicy steak
10 travel routes where air passengers experience most turbulence
Veekee James talks about the process of making Osas Ighodaro's AMVCA dress
Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly
What to know about the beautiful flower that turns to skull when it dies
How to tell if a watermelon is ripe before buying
Caro White Skin Lightening Lotion is unsafe for skin - NAFDAC warns
Meet identical Kenyan twins who are pilots at the best airline in U.S.
5 amazing human-like structures around the world
5 promises you should never make to anyone
Man famous for painting Barack Obama accused of sexual assault by male Ghanaian artist
Pulse Sports
Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games
Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?
'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails
Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star
ADVERTISEMENT