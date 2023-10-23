ADVERTISEMENT
How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

The best dressed Nigerian celebs at Trace Awards.

Nigerian celebs at the Trace Awards
Nigerian celebs at the Trace Awards

There were many Nigerian celebrities in attendance, and they all showed up in style. Here are some of their looks spotted on the Trace Awards red carpet:

Davido attended the awards ceremony in a sparkling green co-ord set. I loved the shimmering, semi-transparent fabric and the factit was made by Nigerian fashion designer, Xtrabrides Lagos.

The Gen Z baddie was a presenter at the awards ceremony. She wore a mini skirt, a tube top, an oversized coat, and then a yellow thigh-high boot. She was certainly channelling Y2K fashion.

Rema wore an all-black leather look; he rocked loose leather pants and a jacket. It was an effortless look.

Yemi Alade brought some avant-garde to the red carpet in this gown with an exaggerated sleeve and thigh-high slit.

Innocent Idibia at the Trace Awards [Instagram/trace]
Innocent Idibia at the Trace Awards [Instagram/trace]

2baba looked regal in a black agbada, complete with the cap. It was nice to see him representing African culture.

Mr Eazi at the Trace Awards [Instagram/trace]
Mr Eazi at the Trace Awards [Instagram/trace]
Mr Eazi was really suave in well-tailored pants and jackets. It was a very classy look.

Pheelz looked like a star in this monkey jacket with geometric patterns.

Temi Iwalaiye
