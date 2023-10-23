How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards
The best dressed Nigerian celebs at Trace Awards.
Recommended articles
There were many Nigerian celebrities in attendance, and they all showed up in style. Here are some of their looks spotted on the Trace Awards red carpet:
Davido
Davido attended the awards ceremony in a sparkling green co-ord set. I loved the shimmering, semi-transparent fabric and the factit was made by Nigerian fashion designer, Xtrabrides Lagos.
Ilebaye Odiniya
The Gen Z baddie was a presenter at the awards ceremony. She wore a mini skirt, a tube top, an oversized coat, and then a yellow thigh-high boot. She was certainly channelling Y2K fashion.
Rema
Rema wore an all-black leather look; he rocked loose leather pants and a jacket. It was an effortless look.
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade brought some avant-garde to the red carpet in this gown with an exaggerated sleeve and thigh-high slit.
Innocent '2baba' Idibia
2baba looked regal in a black agbada, complete with the cap. It was nice to see him representing African culture.
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi was really suave in well-tailored pants and jackets. It was a very classy look.
Pheelz
Pheelz looked like a star in this monkey jacket with geometric patterns.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng