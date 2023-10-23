How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

There were many Nigerian celebrities in attendance, and they all showed up in style. Here are some of their looks spotted on the Trace Awards red carpet:

Davido

Davido attended the awards ceremony in a sparkling green co-ord set. I loved the shimmering, semi-transparent fabric and the factit was made by Nigerian fashion designer, Xtrabrides Lagos.

Ilebaye Odiniya

The Gen Z baddie was a presenter at the awards ceremony. She wore a mini skirt, a tube top, an oversized coat, and then a yellow thigh-high boot. She was certainly channelling Y2K fashion.

Rema

Rema wore an all-black leather look; he rocked loose leather pants and a jacket. It was an effortless look.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade brought some avant-garde to the red carpet in this gown with an exaggerated sleeve and thigh-high slit.

Innocent '2baba' Idibia

2baba looked regal in a black agbada, complete with the cap. It was nice to see him representing African culture.

Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi was really suave in well-tailored pants and jackets. It was a very classy look.

Pheelz