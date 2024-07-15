RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

How can men style their suits in a modern, fashionable way in 2024?

How to wear a suit properly in 2024 [Instagram/damsonidris]
How to wear a suit properly in 2024 [Instagram/damsonidris]

The suit is a classic clothing item with a long history. While the exact timeline of its invention remains unclear, certain people have been credited with influencing its development.

Recommended articles

The word "suit" originates from the French word "suivre," meaning "to follow." It initially described an outfit where the garments coordinated in colour and material.

Beau Brummell, a 19th-century English gentleman, is often credited with shaping the modern suit. Before his influence, French court attire featured elaborate embroidery on elements like velvet knee-breeches and stockings. Brummell introduced a simpler style with long trousers, boots, and a more understated coat.

Suits have continuously evolved, with trends shifting from oversized styles to flared pants and varying jacket lengths.

The modern suit fit, sometimes called a tailored fit, strikes a balance between the looser "classic" style and the very slim "skinny" fit. It evokes the image of the 1950s stockbroker or banker. Key features include:

  • Higher armholes
  • Fitted chest
  • Lower-waisted trousers
  • A jacket that's fitted and slightly cinched at the waist
  • Tapered trousers hat avoid being too tight around the thighs and calves
  • Thinner ankles for a clean silhouette

The back of the jacket should end where your buttocks meet your legs. The sleeves should reach your wrists, allowing a half-inch of your shirt cuff to show. While a higher armhole might improve the fit, it shouldn't feel uncomfortable or restrictive.

ALSO READ: 10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

The ideal trouser length features a soft crease at the front where the fabric meets the shoe. This crease shouldn't be too big or baggy. The pants should reach somewhere between the middle and top of the back of your shoe to prevent dragging and create a clean line.

While traditionally a suit staple, the tie is no longer mandatory but it is not good. You can opt for a tieless look with a dress shirt, a polo shirt, a round-neck or v-neck knit shirt, or even a silk shirt to add a touch of personality.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

What to know about the ‘Snake Diet’ and why you need to hop on it

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

Pulse Bizarre Bites: Is akara and bread the ultimate Naija steeze?

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 oldest living trees in the world

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

5 tips to help you speak more clearly

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

3 simple herbal remedies for headaches and migraines

List of postal codes in Ogun State

List of postal codes in Ogun State

5 most expensive weddings in history

5 most expensive weddings in history

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

The God Question: I'm Catholic and will oppose abortion even in case of incestual rape

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

Karamojong: Uganda’s warrior tribe where bride price is up to 200 cows

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

5 reasons your girlfriend doesn’t want to give you a BJ

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Trending

Bebe Cool in distressed wear

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

Dior handbag

Luxury Dior handbag sells for $2,780 despite production cost of just $57

Pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Kenza Layli Miss Morocco is winner of the first AI pageant [CNN]

Computed-generated woman Kenza Layli wins first Miss AI pageant