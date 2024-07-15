For men: How to wear a suit that turns heads in 2024

The word "suit" originates from the French word "suivre," meaning "to follow." It initially described an outfit where the garments coordinated in colour and material.

Beau Brummell, a 19th-century English gentleman, is often credited with shaping the modern suit. Before his influence, French court attire featured elaborate embroidery on elements like velvet knee-breeches and stockings. Brummell introduced a simpler style with long trousers, boots, and a more understated coat.

Suits have continuously evolved, with trends shifting from oversized styles to flared pants and varying jacket lengths.

How to wear a suit in 2024

1. The modern fit

The modern suit fit, sometimes called a tailored fit, strikes a balance between the looser "classic" style and the very slim "skinny" fit. It evokes the image of the 1950s stockbroker or banker. Key features include:

Higher armholes

Fitted chest

Lower-waisted trousers

A jacket that's fitted and slightly cinched at the waist

Tapered trousers hat avoid being too tight around the thighs and calves

Thinner ankles for a clean silhouette

2. Proper proportions

The back of the jacket should end where your buttocks meet your legs. The sleeves should reach your wrists, allowing a half-inch of your shirt cuff to show. While a higher armhole might improve the fit, it shouldn't feel uncomfortable or restrictive.

ALSO READ: 10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

3. Finding the right trouser length

The ideal trouser length features a soft crease at the front where the fabric meets the shoe. This crease shouldn't be too big or baggy. The pants should reach somewhere between the middle and top of the back of your shoe to prevent dragging and create a clean line.

4. Ditch the tie (maybe)