ADVERTISEMENT
How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation

Temi Iwalaiye

Many African leaders both political and traditional, attended the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Asantehene and Osei tutu of Ashanti [Gettyimages]
Here is how many African royalties as members of the Commonwealth showed up at the Coronation.

The King and Queen of former Swaziland [Gettyimages]
He wore an English suit, but the lady was the focal point of attention in a peach gown with the most beautiful ruffles. Her shoes and purse were red and gold and looked so captivating.

The King and Queen of Lesotho [Gettyimages]
He wore a suit, but she was the star in a long flared blue gown with beautiful prints on it. Love the sleeves, they were beautiful and her hat was so appropriate for the event.

The Asantehene and Osei tutu of Ashanti [Gettyimages]
They were my best-dressed African couple. They represented Africans in a kante material complete with gold accessories. They were so different from others and gorgeous too.

The Princess of Morocco [Gettyimages]
The Princess of Morocco looked gorgeous in a white and soft pink sari, it was regal, simple and beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

