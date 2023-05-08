How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation
Many African leaders both political and traditional, attended the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.
Here is how many African royalties as members of the Commonwealth showed up at the Coronation.
His Majesty King Mswati III and Inkhosikati LaMbikiza of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
He wore an English suit, but the lady was the focal point of attention in a peach gown with the most beautiful ruffles. Her shoes and purse were red and gold and looked so captivating.
His Majesty King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho
He wore a suit, but she was the star in a long flared blue gown with beautiful prints on it. Love the sleeves, they were beautiful and her hat was so appropriate for the event.
The Asantehene (King) Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and HRH Lady Julia Osei Tutu of Ashanti, Ghana
They were my best-dressed African couple. They represented Africans in a kante material complete with gold accessories. They were so different from others and gorgeous too.
Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
The Princess of Morocco looked gorgeous in a white and soft pink sari, it was regal, simple and beautiful.
