It was a big night for Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and her husband Ibrahim Suleiman as they hosted the live nomination of the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The AMVCA is an annual award ceremony that celebrates movie stars and their works in the film and television industry.

The nominations for this year's edition was announced in a live show on Africa Magic television where it was hosted by Nollywood couple.

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman (Africa Magic) Twitter

These duo brought their fashion A game and they both looked absolutely stunning in their chosen outfits both designed by Nigerian fashion designers.

The complimented each other in their outfits. Tinsel superstar, Linda looked absolutely stunning in a black mullet feathered gown with an embellished upper deep sweetheart cut made by Trish O. Couture which totally complimented her makeup.

Her husband Suleiman made a statement for the premiere in a black and white floral tuxedo by Seyi Mark and black patent shoes to complete the look.