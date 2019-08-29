Ankara is a style that has long held a special place in people's hearts. From making bold fashion statements to redefining the essence of style, ankara prints have been the go-to for many fashion designers because of its richness and flexibility and of course, vibrant patterns and colours.

Ankara was originally manufactured by the Dutch for the Indonesian textile market, however, the prints gained significantly more interest in West African countries because of the tribal-like patterns.

It's affordability and flexability meant that it quickly became a favourite among those who want to sew stylish outfits easily .

However, just selecting the fabric is the first step towards making the ultimate fashion statement. To get a great style out of your fabric, sometimes we all need that spark of inspiration. Whether it is for a special event, for work or a Saturday owambe, ankara prints are the way to go as long as your chosen style will flatter your skin tone, figure and display the true beauty of the fabric.

For some much needed inspo, check out the 7 amazing ankara styles to take to your tailor today!

