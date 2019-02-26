Womenswear brand CLAN's 'She' series is celebrating amazing women in a number of industries. Women blazing a trail be it in Art, Finance or Retail. One of these women is the iconic founder of ALARA, Reni Folawiyo.

Clan revealed their collection which was modeled by real-life girl-bosses and featured a range of stylish, modern, work wear.

To accompany the series, CLAN have created some incredible content which allows us to delve into the lives of these phenomenal women.

First up is Reni Folawiyo, or as she's more affectionately known, Mrs. F.

Writing about ALARA Founder Reni Folawiyo, CLAN says:

Reni Folawiyo (Mrs F), a VETERAN in the field of fashion, arts and design. She has successfully redefined fashion luxury for Nigerians with her concept store ALARA out of which she also sells custom-made authentic African furniture - a long-time passion of hers. ALARA taking on it’s true meaning of “wondrous performer” is also home to NOK, her quaint ethno fusion restaurant which gives a nostalgic feel of vintage West Africa.

ALARA is West Africa’s first fashion luxury and lifestyle concept store, and has been likened to global concept stores including London’s Dover Street Market and Paris’ Colette. Mrs F’s continuous commitment to promoting African luxury and lifestyle through the empowerment of local artisans provokes new ideas and narratives of what Africa is and who Africans truly are. She is currently listed on The BoF500

As she walks though her one-of-a-kind conceptual store ALARA, Mrs. F answers some interesting rapid fire questions.

Take a look below!