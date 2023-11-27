Get ready to kick it up, a notch at Sneakerfest 2023

Sneakerfest 2023 is also thrilled to announce its partnership with the global sportswear and footwear giant, Nike, as the official sponsor of this year's event.

The event set to take place on 9 December 2023 at Lagos Oriental Hotel, aims to empower youth and sneaker enthusiasts alike, showcasing the undeniable influence of sneakers in the modern world. With Nike as the official sponsor, the event is set to be a memorable gathering of like-minded individuals who share a passion for creativity, self-expression, and, of course, sneakers.

Sneakerfest 2023 is not just an event; it's an immersive journey into the heart of sneaker culture. Attendees can look forward to:

Basketball Slam Dunk Contests: Witness gravity-defying dunks that will leave you in awe, where the best dunk goes home with a 300,000 Naira cash prize

According to the convener of SneakerFest, Ikemesit Nkereuwem-Tim, also known as BaadBlood28,

“Nike’s involvement in SneakerFest, a movement created in 2020 is a major feat for all Nigerians at large and exhibits the level of growth and potential this somewhat unpopular sector holds. This further proves that Nigeria is a potential power player in the global sneaker culture and in no time we should see Nigerians creating for the global Sportswear giant, thanks to SneakerFest and also Nike’s presence in the Country through its flagship and value stores in Ikeja City Mall and Circle Mall at Ikeja and Lekki respectively”

Nike’s Country General Manager, Kieran Murphy also stated that Nike’s sponsorship of the Event further reflects both Nike and SneakerFest’s dedication to youth empowerment via direct consumer engagement activities and their role in fostering creativity amongst the Nigerian youths.

SneakerFest 2023 promises to be an exceptional celebration of the sneaker culture, where attendees can discover, learn, and engage with their favourite Sneaker Brands and like-minded individuals with a shared passion for creativity, self-expression, and Sneakers ultimately.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this epic celebration! Tickets for Sneakerfest 2023 are available now at www.sneakerfest.ng, you can also grab your physical tickets at Nike Stores, located at Ikeja City Mall or Circle Mall, Lagos, and also at Urban Jungle store.

Follow Sneakerfest on social media @Sneakerfestng for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and chances to win exclusive prizes leading up to the event.

Join us as we embark on a journey into the heart and soul of sneaker culture at Sneakerfest 2023. This is an event like no other: where Sneaker Dreams Come True!

