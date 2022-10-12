Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

There are many reasons why this happens;

It’s publicity for them, they just left the house, and people are wondering what they are up to. It gives them a chance to engage the audience and maintain relevance.

Secondly, it helps them grow their brand, whatever that is, all we know is that we keep seeing things like “Modellathebrand” and housemates keep talking about ‘building their brand’ so we suppose that helps them to do that.

Then, most times, the styling and makeup are done for free, they need to tag the brands that put their looks together. Plus, they have quite a number of events to attend when the show ends.

That’s all fine and good, but there’s a point where we will get saturated with too many pictures, we are slowly but surely getting to that point.

Additionally, some of the outfits are forced and overly elaborate when it isn’t that they are going to a state ball. Why are they wearing so many sparkles, rhinestones and ruffles?

The makeup feels a bit too much and we actually never thought we would see the day we would get tired of frontal wigs.

Yes, it might take a while for them to discover their own style, but some of these outfits are ridiculous.

At the end of the day, we have to blame the stylist and designers. There is an elegance in simplicity and we wished they knew it. Two people we commend are Modella and Allysyn, their pictures are organic and creative.