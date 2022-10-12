RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Temi Iwalaiye

Tired of these ex-Big Brother Naija housemates' photoshoots already?

Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]
Phyna is the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7 [Instagram]

Every season when the Big Brother Naija show ends, we are bombarded with photoshoots from former housemates.

Read Also

There are many reasons why this happens;

It’s publicity for them, they just left the house, and people are wondering what they are up to. It gives them a chance to engage the audience and maintain relevance.

Secondly, it helps them grow their brand, whatever that is, all we know is that we keep seeing things like “Modellathebrand” and housemates keep talking about ‘building their brand’ so we suppose that helps them to do that.

Then, most times, the styling and makeup are done for free, they need to tag the brands that put their looks together. Plus, they have quite a number of events to attend when the show ends.

That’s all fine and good, but there’s a point where we will get saturated with too many pictures, we are slowly but surely getting to that point.

Additionally, some of the outfits are forced and overly elaborate when it isn’t that they are going to a state ball. Why are they wearing so many sparkles, rhinestones and ruffles?

The makeup feels a bit too much and we actually never thought we would see the day we would get tired of frontal wigs.

Yes, it might take a while for them to discover their own style, but some of these outfits are ridiculous.

At the end of the day, we have to blame the stylist and designers. There is an elegance in simplicity and we wished they knew it. Two people we commend are Modella and Allysyn, their pictures are organic and creative.

Sure, we have witnessed some fantastic fashion from them, but sometimes, they seem to be overplaying their hands. So, they need to pause the extravagance and try more subtle, natural elegance.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

A new study shows that going on dates is landing young people in debt

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Fashion Police: Ex-BBN housemates need to press pause on elaborate photoshoots

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Meristem launches destinations campaign

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

Japa: Should your friends know about your relocation plans?

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

Dear men, here's how to wash your genitals

Dear men, here's how to wash your genitals

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

Johnnie Walker shut down Port-Harcourt for independence edition of Walkers District Party

Johnnie Walker shut down Port-Harcourt for independence edition of Walkers District Party

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The sexiest Nigerian women [Instagram]

The sex appeal of these 5 Nigerian women is undeniable

The best post show looks so far [Instagram]

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

These are the best-dressed celebs [Instagram]

Best-dressed celebrities at Don Jazzy's late mother celebration of life

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram