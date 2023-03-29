ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySowmiaRajendran: Nigeria has it all...

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot
Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

Recommended articles

It's worth noting that Nigeria's fashion industry is growing rapidly, and it is becoming a significant contributor to the country's economy. Many Nigerian designers have gained international recognition for their unique and innovative designs, and Nigerian fashion shows are becoming increasingly popular.

One such designer is Lisa Folawiyo, who has gained global recognition for her creative use of the Ankara fabric. She has managed to turn the traditional fabric into a high-end fashion statement by incorporating modern and edgy designs, and her designs have been featured in fashion shows in New York, Paris, and London.

Another Nigerian fashion designer who has made a significant impact on the fashion industry is Deola Sagoe. Deola's designs are a blend of African and Western influences, and she has won numerous awards for her creativity and innovation. Her designs have been worn by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, and Naomi Campbell, to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot
Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian fashion industry is not only limited to designers; there are also numerous models and fashion influencers who have gained popularity on social media platforms such as Instagram. Many of these influencers have become brand ambassadors for local and international fashion brands, and they have played a significant role in promoting Nigerian fashion and style.

One of the most iconic aspects of Nigerian fashion is its traditional attire. The traditional attire of Nigeria is diverse, and each tribe has its unique style of clothing. The most popular traditional attire in Nigeria is the Ankara, a vibrant, colorful fabric that can be styled in various ways. The Ankara is worn as a skirt and blouse, a dress, a jumpsuit, or even as a suit. Another popular traditional attire is the Agbada, a flowing robe worn by men, usually accompanied by a cap and a pair of shoes.

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot
Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has embraced modern fashion, and this is reflected in the way its people dress. Modern fashion in Nigeria is heavily influenced by Western fashion, and Nigerians are not afraid to experiment with new styles and trends. The most popular modern fashion statements in Nigeria are the denim-on-denim trend, the oversized clothing trend, and the streetwear trend. Nigerians have also embraced the use of accessories, such as well designed Moissanite bracelets to elevate their fashion game.

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot
Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot Pulse Nigeria

Accessories play a significant role in Nigerian fashion. They are used to complement outfits and add an extra touch of elegance and sophistication. Nigerian women are particularly fond of accessories such as earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Moissanite bracelets, in particular, have become increasingly popular in Nigeria due to their durability, affordability, and sparkle.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySowmiaRajendran

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 World Oral Health Day: Colgate partners NYSC for nationwide community outreach

2023 World Oral Health Day: Colgate partners NYSC for nationwide community outreach

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

Fashion and Style Trends in Nigeria: A cultural melting pot

How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Wiz kids: 5 Nigerian child geniuses and their amazing feats

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim or Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece?

Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim or Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece?

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series in Nigeria inspiring users to Live Vivid

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 series in Nigeria inspiring users to "Live Vivid"

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon

The style evolution of Davido: From teenage star to Timeless fashion icon

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

5 signs you are addicted to skincare products

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These ladies have worn naked dresses [Instagram]

5 popular celebrities who wore naked dresses and why it’s so common

Beyonce's Ivy park [Instagram/Ivypark]

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences

Liquorose is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

Here's how to look your best in a scarf [Instagram]

How to look chic and modest in a scarf