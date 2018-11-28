David Tlale, Chulaap, Orapeleng, Torlowei, others to showcase at Spice Lifestyle Honors on Dec. 5th

news

The countdown to the most iconic event of the season has officially begun and there is so much excitement in the air.

All roads lead to Eko Convention Centre on December 5th for the first ever Spice Lifestyle Honors, an event put together to honour and celebrate the best in African Fashion and Style.

The event will feature live music performances, awards ceremony and fashion showcase all in one night.

Expect to see top designers who have represented Africa on global fashion scenes such as David Tlale (South Africa), Chulaap (South Africa), Orapeleng (South Africa), Kenneth Ize (Nigeria), Torlowei (Nigeria), Osei Duro (Ghana) showcase creative pieces on the runway including fresh talents in the industry; Pepper Row, Orizu, Red Button and Boy Martin scheduled to open the fashion show.

It promises to be the biggest fashion event for the year!

Date: Wednesday, December 5th, 2018

Time: 6PM

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

Tickets are available online at WWW.XCHANGE.NG for purchase or at selected Chicken Republic outlets in Lagos.

Check out the profiles of the A-list designers:

David Tlale (South Africa)

South African native, David Tlale has enjoyed outstanding exposure on both local and international catwalks and etched his mark as a favourite on the South African and African fashion landscapes.

Renowned for his undeniable knack for showmanship and elaborate designs, Tlale’s work is both daring and elegant – a brand that defies convention and a brand that impenitently employs unpredictable use and understanding of fabric, colour and texture.

Chulaap (South Africa)

Chu Suwannapha is a Cape Town based designer of Thai descent. He is known in local fashion circles as the “Prince of Prints,” creating bold, eccentric prints based on traditional African patterns for his own unisex label, CHULAAP. Suwannapha is known for his distinctive bowl cut, bow tie, and eclectic mix of patterns. Suwannapha got his start in Thailand, where he worked as a fashion designer and business owner of his CHULAAP line. Next, he studied fashion at ESMOD in Paris, France. In South Africa, Suwannapha worked first as the fashion director at FairLady magazine, and currently as the fashion director of You, Huisgenoot and Drum magazines. Most recently Suwannapha collaborated with notable Italian shoe company, Superga.

Orapeleng (South Africa)

Orapeleng Modutle is a young man born and bred in Kimberly, Northern Cape. His creative influences derive from early childhood. Since the age of five he has been hands-on with drawings, sculpting, sewing and painting.

He interned with various fashion houses that gave him the required skills of running a fashion business. When he completed his studies, he founded the company Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue.

The Orapeleng Modutle Style Avenue brand is becoming a leading name in South Africa’s young fashion design scene, thanks to the unique style and brand identity that always wins recognition and acclaim on an international scale.

Kenneth Ize (Nigeria)

Kenneth officially launched his fashion brand in Lagos in 2013, immediately after his 3 years in university in which Bernhard Wilhelm headed the fashion department. His knowledge and diverse experience – from assisting Edun to Asher Levine in New York – has flourished Kenneth into a talented creator. He has been able to build an ethos, rooted in the exploring and reinterpreting of a myriad of cultural aesthetics. The brand reinterprets Nigerian craft to create an original perspective on luxury product for the new age modern man and woman.

The Kenneth Ize brand takes a sustainable approach to the design and production process, sourcing materials locally and fostering a fair and safe working space for all workers and artisans, a space where the designer and artisans often collaborate and influence the design process in unexpected ways.

Torlowei (Nigeria)

Patience Torlowei, Founder and Creative Director, crafts with only the purest, richest and most unique textiles and accessories available, from the softest cotton mousselines from Switzerland to the richly woven silk douppioni straight from the looms in India and the intricately hand-dyed batiks found in Nigeria.

Torlowei, who amongst other achievements is the creator of the first piece of Couture to be accepted into the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute’s National Museum of African Art.

Osei Duro (Ghana)

Osei-Duro was founded in 2011 by Maryanne Mathias and Molly Keogh out of the designers’ shared interest in discourse between different fashion systems. Having pioneered the use of West African batik on fabrics like silk and rayon, Osei-Duro continues to focus on developing new and hybrid materials. Processes they have used include batik, tie and dye, hand weaving, block printing, lost wax brass casting, hand crochet, hand knitting, hand painting and screen printing, quilting, wood carving, glass bead making, soft sculpture, performance, ikat, and botanical dyeing.

