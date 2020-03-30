As the reality TV show, Ultimate Love came to an on Sunday, March 29, 2020, and the host, Dakore-Egbuson Akande made sure she ended it making a fashion statement that we are not going to forget anytime soon.

She stole the show in a custom made off the shoulder fringe dress made by Nigerian designer, Fashola Olayinka, popularly known as Moofa Designs.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande at the Ultimate Love finale [Instagram: dakoreea]

Styled effortlessly by Rhoda Ebun, a fashion stylist, the detailing on this dress made it so perfect for the occasion. From the beautifully beaded puffy sleeves to the bust down to the waist, this dress is a dream.

ALSO READ: Dakore Egbuson-Akande is giving us the androgyny chic vibes in this metallic hue outfit.

She completed the look with a black patent heeled sandal a center part long bone straight weave.