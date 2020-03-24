The host of the reality TV show, Ultimate Love always gives us something to look forward to every Sunday evening

For this week's eviction show she gave the androgyny chic vibes as she rocks a custom made pantsuit from Nigerian fashion designer, Moofa Design. The metallic hue and whimsical silhouette combination in this outfit give the Nigerian actress an edgy look.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande in metallic hue outfit [Instagram:dakoreea]

She complimented the look with gold heeled sandals that matched the metallic hue of the outfit and rocked a short hair that did not take the attention off the entire look.

