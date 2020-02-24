Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie hosted Lupita Nyong'o alongside the Nigerian creative industry on Saturday, February 22, 2020, to a private event which held at The Ebonylife place, for the screen adaptation of 'Americanah' , one of Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie's best selling book, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event was filled with loads of Nigerian creatives such as Onyeka Onwenu, Flavour, Omawunmi, Dakore Akande, Jola Ayeye, D'banj, Toolz, Lala Akindoju, Nse Ikpe-Etim and so many more.

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie and Lupita Nyong'o stuns in Imad Eduso [Instagram]

The award winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie, look radiant in a green monostrap with puffy sleeves Tiffany pant set from Nigerian fashion Designer, Imad Eduso, SS20 collection. The Half of a Yellow Sun author complimented this look with strappy heels and a mini fro.

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie and Lupita Nyong'o stuns in Imad Eduso [Instagram]

It seems like the Kenyan-Mexican and award winning actress, Lupita wanted to twin with Chimamanda as she also rocked the plum Tiffany pant set with monostrap and puffy detailed sleeve from Imad Eduso's SS20 collection.