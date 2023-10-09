ADVERTISEMENT
Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

These were the most stylish influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards.

Best dressed influencers at Pulse Influencer Awards
Best dressed influencers at Pulse Influencer Awards

The theme for the event was ‘Bold and Elegant', and many of the guests were bold and elegant.

Here are the best dressed:

T Jan at Pulse Influencer Awards
T Jan at Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

T Jan looked elegant in a well-tailored blue and white suit. I loved the contrast with the buttons.

Bola Montana at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Bola Montana at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Bola was certainly one of the best-dressed women of the evening in a pink midi gown.

Hilda Baci at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Hilda Baci at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Hilda looked great in a white jumpsuit, a contrast between corporate and casual.

Bella went with black and gold, and those colours certainly scream elegance.

Denrele at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Denrele at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

No one is as bold as Denrele. I loved how he stuck with black colours to show elegance, but he still added his own pizzazz to the look.

Flora Skin at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Flora Skin at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Flora was simple and cute in a green jumpsuit. There was certainly something refreshing and simple about her look.

Saga at the Pulse Influencers Awards
Saga at the Pulse Influencers Awards Pulse Nigeria

Saga certainly gave Sugar Daddy vibes in this loose-fitting white garb and trousers.

Uti at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Uti at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Uti was simple and fashionable in a leather jacket and flared cargo pants.

