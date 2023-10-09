Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

The theme for the event was ‘Bold and Elegant', and many of the guests were bold and elegant.

Here are the best dressed:

T Jan

Pulse Nigeria

T Jan looked elegant in a well-tailored blue and white suit. I loved the contrast with the buttons.

Bola Montana

Pulse Nigeria

Bola was certainly one of the best-dressed women of the evening in a pink midi gown.

Hilda Baci

Pulse Nigeria

Hilda looked great in a white jumpsuit, a contrast between corporate and casual.

Bella Okagbue

Bella went with black and gold, and those colours certainly scream elegance.

Denrele Edun

Pulse Nigeria

No one is as bold as Denrele. I loved how he stuck with black colours to show elegance, but he still added his own pizzazz to the look.

Flora Skin

Pulse Nigeria

Flora was simple and cute in a green jumpsuit. There was certainly something refreshing and simple about her look.

Saga Deolu

Pulse Nigeria

Saga certainly gave Sugar Daddy vibes in this loose-fitting white garb and trousers.

Uti Nwachukwu

Pulse Nigeria