Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

These were the most stylish influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards.
The theme for the event was ‘Bold and Elegant', and many of the guests were bold and elegant.
Here are the best dressed:
T Jan
T Jan looked elegant in a well-tailored blue and white suit. I loved the contrast with the buttons.
Bola Montana
Bola was certainly one of the best-dressed women of the evening in a pink midi gown.
Hilda Baci
Hilda looked great in a white jumpsuit, a contrast between corporate and casual.
Bella Okagbue
Bella went with black and gold, and those colours certainly scream elegance.
Denrele Edun
No one is as bold as Denrele. I loved how he stuck with black colours to show elegance, but he still added his own pizzazz to the look.
Flora Skin
Flora was simple and cute in a green jumpsuit. There was certainly something refreshing and simple about her look.
Saga Deolu
Saga certainly gave Sugar Daddy vibes in this loose-fitting white garb and trousers.
Uti Nwachukwu
Uti was simple and fashionable in a leather jacket and flared cargo pants.
