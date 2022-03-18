RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Celebrity pictures of the Week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are this weeks best pictures on Instagram.

These are some of the best pictures this week
These are some of the best pictures this week

Hi guys! Another exciting week on Instagram. Which picture tugged at our heartstrings?We saw couple of really great pictures. Here they are;

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage in this white gown by Monot is every designer’s dream. Her body looks great, her hair is laid and her makeup is popping.

Khloe brought sexy back in this fiery orange number, her hair is also goals.

AG baby is all shades of fashionable in those black shoes and white suit.

Maria looked like a million dollars in this picture and the pose is fire too.

The birthday girl set the internet ablaze temporarily in this outfit by Lanre Da Silva.

Casual but sexy, Sharon is so beautiful in this red lipstick.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrity pictures of the Week

Celebrity pictures of the Week

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa Crowned Baby of the Year at Cussons Baby Moments Competition Season 8!

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

5 ways to help a suicidal friend

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

After being served with 'breakfast' or heartbreak, never do these 5 things

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 reasons why women have facial and body hair

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 period products women use during menstruation

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

Gen-Z and Millennial: is denying coming of age harmless or harmful?

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Trending

The best pictures on Instagram this week

Toke, Wiz and Skepta slayed this week [Instagram]

Get to know Olivia Yace, Miss World second runner up

Olivia is exceptionally beautiful [Instagram/Olivia]

Beauty Inspiration: Erica Nlewedim's top 5 beauty looks

Erica has a gorgeous smile [Instagram/EricaNlewedim]

See the beautiful faces at the exclusive Mango Nigeria Women’s Month Event

See the beautiful faces at the Mango Women's Day event