Hi guys! Another exciting week on Instagram. Which picture tugged at our heartstrings?We saw couple of really great pictures. Here they are;
Celebrity pictures of the Week
These are this weeks best pictures on Instagram.
Recommended articles
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage in this white gown by Monot is every designer’s dream. Her body looks great, her hair is laid and her makeup is popping.
Koko by Khloe
Khloe brought sexy back in this fiery orange number, her hair is also goals.
Adekunle Gold
AG baby is all shades of fashionable in those black shoes and white suit.
Maria
Maria looked like a million dollars in this picture and the pose is fire too.
Erica
The birthday girl set the internet ablaze temporarily in this outfit by Lanre Da Silva.
Sharon Ooja
Casual but sexy, Sharon is so beautiful in this red lipstick.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng