Nigerian artist Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, is becoming synonymous with international luxury brands and high fashion as he has collaborated with a number of them
5 of Burna Boy's biggest international fashion collaborations
International luxury fashion brands have worked with Burna Boy many times.
His numerous collaborations are proof of his star power and status as a fashion icon.
Here are five of Burna Boy's biggest fashion collaborations in no particular order:
1. Hugo Boss
This week, Burna Boy was one of the models for the Hugo Boss Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign, alongside football legend David Beckham and supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell.
2. Jean Paul Gaultier
This iconic fashion house, known for its style in the 90s, enlisted Burna Boy to model a pair of their archival sunglasses.
He wore two limited-edition sunglasses in four colourways, each inspired by his latest album, *Love, Damini*—particularly the heart-shaped details and red lenses.
3. BoohooMAN
In 2021, UK fashion brand boohooMAN launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Burna Boy. The artist co-designed the exclusive streetwear collection, infusing it with many cultural references to his Nigerian culture.
The collection features vibrant colours, neon pops, and baggy silhouettes, with coordinating sweats, vintage-style band t-shirts, printed slides, and socks.
4. Burberry
Luxury British brand Burberry featured Nigerian superstar Burna Boy alongside pop icon Shakira in their Holiday 2022 campaign, titled The Night Before.
5. G-Star RAW
In 2023, G-Star RAW designed two limited edition outfits for Burna Boy. One featured him in a long denim jacket paired with baggy jeans, while the other showcased him in a sleeveless denim vest and another pair of baggy jeans.
Burna Boy is certainly a global music star and fashion icon.
