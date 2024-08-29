ADVERTISEMENT
5 of Burna Boy's biggest international fashion collaborations

Temi Iwalaiye

International luxury fashion brands have worked with Burna Boy many times.

Burna Boy's top 5 fashion collaborations [Instagram]
Burna Boy's top 5 fashion collaborations [Instagram]

Nigerian artist Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, is becoming synonymous with international luxury brands and high fashion as he has collaborated with a number of them

His numerous collaborations are proof of his star power and status as a fashion icon.

Burna Boy for Hugo Boss [Instagram/burnaboy]
Burna Boy for Hugo Boss [Instagram/burnaboy]

This week, Burna Boy was one of the models for the Hugo Boss Autumn/Winter 2024 campaign, alongside football legend David Beckham and supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell.

Burna Boy for Jean Paul Gaultier [Ekpo]
Burna Boy for Jean Paul Gaultier [Ekpo]
This iconic fashion house, known for its style in the 90s, enlisted Burna Boy to model a pair of their archival sunglasses.

He wore two limited-edition sunglasses in four colourways, each inspired by his latest album, *Love, Damini*—particularly the heart-shaped details and red lenses.

Burna Boy for Boohooman [Boohooman]
Burna Boy for Boohooman [Boohooman]

In 2021, UK fashion brand boohooMAN launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Burna Boy. The artist co-designed the exclusive streetwear collection, infusing it with many cultural references to his Nigerian culture.

The collection features vibrant colours, neon pops, and baggy silhouettes, with coordinating sweats, vintage-style band t-shirts, printed slides, and socks.

Burna Boy for Burberry [Instagram/burberry]
Burna Boy for Burberry [Instagram/burberry]

Luxury British brand Burberry featured Nigerian superstar Burna Boy alongside pop icon Shakira in their Holiday 2022 campaign, titled The Night Before.

Burna Boy for G-star Raw [Youtube]
Burna Boy for G-star Raw [Youtube]

In 2023, G-Star RAW designed two limited edition outfits for Burna Boy. One featured him in a long denim jacket paired with baggy jeans, while the other showcased him in a sleeveless denim vest and another pair of baggy jeans.

Burna Boy is certainly a global music star and fashion icon.

Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

