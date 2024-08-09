5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

The tradition of taking pre-wedding pictures has become firmly established. Not only do they serve as wedding announcements, but they also provide materials for banners, backdrops, and wedding souvenirs.

From the countless celebrity weddings this year, here are some of the most stylish and trending pre-wedding photos.

1. Davido and Chioma

Davido and Chioma's wedding Pulse Ghana

Can your pre-wedding pictures outdo your wedding? Some might argue that Davido and Chioma did with theirs.

This is because every one of the outfit wore for the pre-wedding pictures looked handpicked for a king and queen.

Yes, the backdrop was simple, but it didn’t matter because you don’t need an elaborate location to slay a pre-wedding picture.

2. Moses Bliss and Marie

Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes, simple does it. Moses Bliss and Marie wore brown outfits which blended in with the brown backdrop.

Also, there is something about the softness of the picture and their poses that makes the image so intimate. Plus, it helps that they are both good-looking.

3. Salem and Jesi

Pulse Nigeria

This content creator certainly had one of the best pre-wedding pictures this year. While pictures against a backdrop might be a safe choice, a gorgeous location elevates the picture.

Black seems to be a popular colour for prewedding pictures this year, and it worked every time.

4. Dimma Umeh and Obinna

Pulse Nigeria

Dimma stuck with the wedding trend of 2024—black outfits and a brown backdrop. This minimalist aesthetic doesn’t leave room for much criticism and effectively shows the warmth between the couple.

Pulse Nigeria

We are also big fans of their second pre-wedding photo where they wore beige linen and looked so casual yet elegant.

5. Kunle and Tiwi

Pulse Nigeria

Kunle and Tiwi said enough of minimalism and started the year off with elaborate pre-wedding photos that showcased the beauty of their culture. They looked like rural lovers in tie-and-dye outfits against a village setting.