See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the kings and queens of the red carpet.

Best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

The Nigeria edition of the Pulse Influencers Awards took place on Saturday, October 12, 2024, with the theme “Futuristic Fashion, AI Glamour.”

Top winners of the night included Don Jazzy, crowned Influencer of the Year, Bella Okagbue as Fashion Influencer of the Year, and Fola David as Art Influencer of the Year, among others.

It was a night filled with glamour and cutting-edge fashion. Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the evening:

Akin Faminu at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Akin Faminu at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Akin was the best-dressed male, rocking a shiny taffeta suit that had a beautiful movement to it, paired with a stylish wide-brimmed hat.

Sophy at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Sophy at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Sophy’s shimmering pink jumpsuit was the embodiment of AI-inspired fashion. Her sleek bob wig was the perfect finishing touch to the futuristic look.

Hermes at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Hermes at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Hermes made a statement in an all-black ensemble, especially with his long leather trench coat, channelling serious Neo vibes from "The Matrix".

Bella Okagbue at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Bella Okagbue at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria
Bella, who won Fashion Influencer of the Year, stunned in a beautiful mustard-yellow halter-neck midi gown.

Jarvis at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Jarvis at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Jarvis, the AI icon, surprised everyone by opting for a stunning gold shimmering gown instead of an AI-inspired look—and it was one of the night’s most beautiful outfits.

Meshkiey at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Meshkiey at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria

Meshkiey’s futuristic co-ord set was anything but boring, proving that men can make bold fashion choices and stand out.

Chomzy at the Pulse Influencer Awards
Chomzy at the Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Nigeria
Chomzy brought pure glamour to the red carpet with a gorgeous purple and cream gown, perfectly draped for maximum elegance.

Did your best influencer make the best-dressed list?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

