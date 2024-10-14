See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

Top winners of the night included Don Jazzy, crowned Influencer of the Year, Bella Okagbue as Fashion Influencer of the Year, and Fola David as Art Influencer of the Year, among others.

It was a night filled with glamour and cutting-edge fashion. Here are the best-dressed celebrities of the evening:

Akin Faminu

Pulse Nigeria

Akin was the best-dressed male, rocking a shiny taffeta suit that had a beautiful movement to it, paired with a stylish wide-brimmed hat.

Sophy

Pulse Nigeria

Sophy’s shimmering pink jumpsuit was the embodiment of AI-inspired fashion. Her sleek bob wig was the perfect finishing touch to the futuristic look.

Hermes

Pulse Nigeria

Hermes made a statement in an all-black ensemble, especially with his long leather trench coat, channelling serious Neo vibes from "The Matrix".

Bella Okagbue

Pulse Nigeria

Bella, who won Fashion Influencer of the Year, stunned in a beautiful mustard-yellow halter-neck midi gown.

Jarvis

Pulse Nigeria

Jarvis, the AI icon, surprised everyone by opting for a stunning gold shimmering gown instead of an AI-inspired look—and it was one of the night’s most beautiful outfits.

Meshkiey

Pulse Nigeria

Meshkiey’s futuristic co-ord set was anything but boring, proving that men can make bold fashion choices and stand out.

Chomzy

Pulse Nigeria

Chomzy brought pure glamour to the red carpet with a gorgeous purple and cream gown, perfectly draped for maximum elegance.