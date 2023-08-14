Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party

These celebrities had one assignment: Come Flamboyantly and Glamorously Nigerian, and many of them delivered. Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the Lights, Camera, Naija party:

Ini Dima Okojie

Ini modernised the aso-oke in this gown with an amazing structure.

Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla’s gele was one for the books. She reminded us of the original Oni Gele women at festivals with their elaborate headgear, and those shades were badass.

Tope Olowoniyan

Tope captured what it meant to look like a gorgeous Igbo bride, although the pure white look reminded us of an Ifa priestess.

Bimbo Ademoye

Simple elegance. She looked like the perfect Igbo bride in this velvet gown—very regal and beautiful.

Bam Bam

Bam Bam was certainly flamboyantly Nigerian; the mix of colours, those sleeves—I love to see it.

Folu Storms

Folu was undoubtedly flamboyant. Did you see her headgear? Love it.

Toke Makinwa