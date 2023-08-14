Celebs who were flamboyantly and glamorously Nigerian at Netflix Naija's party
Best-dressed celebs at Netflix Naija's #LightsCameraNaija soirée.
Recommended articles
These celebrities had one assignment: Come Flamboyantly and Glamorously Nigerian, and many of them delivered. Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the Lights, Camera, Naija party:
Ini Dima Okojie
Ini modernised the aso-oke in this gown with an amazing structure.
Priscilla Ojo
Priscilla’s gele was one for the books. She reminded us of the original Oni Gele women at festivals with their elaborate headgear, and those shades were badass.
Tope Olowoniyan
Tope captured what it meant to look like a gorgeous Igbo bride, although the pure white look reminded us of an Ifa priestess.
Bimbo Ademoye
Simple elegance. She looked like the perfect Igbo bride in this velvet gown—very regal and beautiful.
Bam Bam
Bam Bam was certainly flamboyantly Nigerian; the mix of colours, those sleeves—I love to see it.
Folu Storms
Folu was undoubtedly flamboyant. Did you see her headgear? Love it.
Toke Makinwa
Toke was flamboyant and colourful in Lanre Da Silva Ajayi. The hair piece was gorgeous too.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng