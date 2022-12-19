Toyin Abraham’s new movie, ‘Ijakumo, The Born Again Stripper' premiered this Sunday in Lagos Nigeria.
Best-dressed celebs at 'Ijakumo' movie premiere
Here are the best-dressed guests at the premiere.
Cast, crew, friends and wellwishers attended the premiere all glammed up. The theme was Sunday’s Best. Here are some looks we loved;
Toyin Abraham
When in doubt, go black. Toyin looked her best yet in this simple but beautiful black gown.
Lily Afe
Lily also went with a fitted long black gown from Julyet Peters and if there is one thing a black gown will always do, is look gorgeous.
Tolu Bally
Tolu chose a bright pink look and we aren’t complaining about it.
Mercy Aigbe
A mid-length plaid gown that’s fit for royalty complete with the hate. Kate Middleton is shaking right now.
Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo wore a white trench coat and wide-legged pants and hats from Tiannah’s Place.
Veekee James
Veekee looks simply delightful in this peach silk gown.
