Best-dressed celebs at 'Ijakumo' movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best-dressed guests at the premiere.

Guests at the movie premiere [Instagram]
Guests at the movie premiere [Instagram]

Toyin Abraham’s new movie, ‘Ijakumo, The Born Again Stripper' premiered this Sunday in Lagos Nigeria.

Cast, crew, friends and wellwishers attended the premiere all glammed up. The theme was Sunday’s Best. Here are some looks we loved;

When in doubt, go black. Toyin looked her best yet in this simple but beautiful black gown.

Lily also went with a fitted long black gown from Julyet Peters and if there is one thing a black gown will always do, is look gorgeous.

Tolu chose a bright pink look and we aren’t complaining about it.

A mid-length plaid gown that’s fit for royalty complete with the hate. Kate Middleton is shaking right now.

Iyabo wore a white trench coat and wide-legged pants and hats from Tiannah’s Place.

Veekee looks simply delightful in this peach silk gown.

