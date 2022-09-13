Best-dressed celebrities at the Emmy Awards 2022

The Emmy Awards is a big award ceremony for daytime Television in America.

All the celebrities looked so gorgeous that it was difficult to have a worst dressed list, but here’s our best dressed;

Zendaya

Of course, Zendaya looks stunning in this black Valentino gown, the hair styling is very Audrey Hepburn, old Hollywood glamour.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta’s gown was giving black girl magic. This Dolce and Gabbana gown looks splendid.

Issa Rae

Issa looks beautiful in black and white, this Sergio Hudson gown and her bob wig are very beautiful.

Angela Bassett

Yellow on black women is a hack! Talk about black never cracks, Angela is simply gorgeous.

Amanda Steinfield

This shimmering peach gown is stunning. Her hair and makeup is also beautiful, especially the red lipstick.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah looks very interesting, she looks like a modern-day princess in Dolce and Gabbana.

Ella Purnell