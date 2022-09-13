RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-dressed celebrities at the Emmy Awards 2022

Temi Iwalaiye

Black Girl Magic must have been the theme of this year's Emmy's as the black ladies of television did not disappoint.

The black women were well represented [Instagram]

Last night was the Emmy Awards, and as usual, many Hollywood celebrities came out looking fabulous.

The Emmy Awards is a big award ceremony for daytime Television in America.

All the celebrities looked so gorgeous that it was difficult to have a worst dressed list, but here’s our best dressed;

Of course, Zendaya looks stunning in this black Valentino gown, the hair styling is very Audrey Hepburn, old Hollywood glamour.

Quinta’s gown was giving black girl magic. This Dolce and Gabbana gown looks splendid.

Issa looks beautiful in black and white, this Sergio Hudson gown and her bob wig are very beautiful.

Yellow on black women is a hack! Talk about black never cracks, Angela is simply gorgeous.

This shimmering peach gown is stunning. Her hair and makeup is also beautiful, especially the red lipstick.

Hannah looks very interesting, she looks like a modern-day princess in Dolce and Gabbana.

Ella in this blue embellished Miu Miu gown is giving us all the feels.

