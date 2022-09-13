Last night was the Emmy Awards, and as usual, many Hollywood celebrities came out looking fabulous.
Best-dressed celebrities at the Emmy Awards 2022
Black Girl Magic must have been the theme of this year's Emmy's as the black ladies of television did not disappoint.
The Emmy Awards is a big award ceremony for daytime Television in America.
All the celebrities looked so gorgeous that it was difficult to have a worst dressed list, but here’s our best dressed;
Zendaya
Of course, Zendaya looks stunning in this black Valentino gown, the hair styling is very Audrey Hepburn, old Hollywood glamour.
Quinta Brunson
Quinta’s gown was giving black girl magic. This Dolce and Gabbana gown looks splendid.
Issa Rae
Issa looks beautiful in black and white, this Sergio Hudson gown and her bob wig are very beautiful.
Angela Bassett
Yellow on black women is a hack! Talk about black never cracks, Angela is simply gorgeous.
Amanda Steinfield
This shimmering peach gown is stunning. Her hair and makeup is also beautiful, especially the red lipstick.
Hannah Waddingham
Hannah looks very interesting, she looks like a modern-day princess in Dolce and Gabbana.
Ella Purnell
Ella in this blue embellished Miu Miu gown is giving us all the feels.
