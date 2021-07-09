RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the most fashionable celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo}
Ini Edo {instagram/iniedo}

With birthdays and shows to attend this week, celebrities went out to party and play looking their best.

Ini Edo shone like hot chocolate in a shimmering black dress and Saint Laurent heels worth a fortune.

All RMD's birthday pictures were a hit but the traditional attire by Mudi Africa he wore for his birthday party was especially regal. His wife also dazzled in gold gown from Bandora.

Funke was stunning in a multi-colored sequined gown by Xtrabride. The silver strapped heel is absolutely gorgeous and her hair was perfectly done.

Waje dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with a cape created by Somo by Somo.

The ultimate IT girl looked splendid in a white gown from templ8te, shoes from Venega Bottega and a bag made by Chanel.

Nancy was the host with the mostest in a tuxedo by Mai Atafo.

