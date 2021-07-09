Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Ini Edo

Ini Edo shone like hot chocolate in a shimmering black dress and Saint Laurent heels worth a fortune.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

All RMD's birthday pictures were a hit but the traditional attire by Mudi Africa he wore for his birthday party was especially regal. His wife also dazzled in gold gown from Bandora.

Funke Akindele

Funke was stunning in a multi-colored sequined gown by Xtrabride. The silver strapped heel is absolutely gorgeous and her hair was perfectly done.

Waje

Waje dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with a cape created by Somo by Somo.

Toke Makinwa

The ultimate IT girl looked splendid in a white gown from templ8te, shoes from Venega Bottega and a bag made by Chanel.

Nancy Isime