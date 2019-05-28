We have all come to know and love Alex's accessible style but the reality TV star switched it up on us for her latest cover. She brought out her inner creative as she poses for a series of stylish images. For the main cover, Alex poses in profile and sports a stunning floor-length ponytail .

During , she opens up on how she’s currently trying to be the best version of herself.

Check out the amazing photos below!

Cover Credit:

Editor in Chief @tewaonasanya

Art Director/ Styling @infoworldcharming

Photographer @praise_that_phtographer

Assist Stylist @davidstarr_

Makeup: @ceeyonceemua

Special Effect @lekeshades

Hair Stylist: @highdtosin

Weavon @myhairltd

All the Jewelry from @obidiiya