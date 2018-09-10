Pulse.ng logo
Take a look at the black girl's walking in the Victoria Secret show

These are the black models walking in one of the most legendary fashion shows and their reactions to the news.

  • Published:
Duckie Thot confirmed for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show play

Duckie Thot confirmed for the Victoria Secret Fashion Show

(Intothegloss.com)

The Victoria Secret show is one of the most coveted in the whole fashion industry. Models audition year in year out to get a chance to walk in the iconic VS show. This year's list has been confirmed so take a look at the black girl's walking in the Victoria Secret show.

The show is due to take place in November 2018 and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has released the official lineup which welcomes regular fixtures each year, alongside a roster of new models including Duckie Thot and our very own Mayowa Nicholas.

Models who have been lucky enough to secure roles as Victoria's Secret Angels in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 have been taking to Instagram to announce the news. These are the 12 black women selected to walk in this year's show and here are their emotional reactions to finding out the career-defining news.

Take a look!

1. Duckie Thot

 

2. Winnie Harlow

View this post on Instagram

I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I#emo#4oCZ##ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can#emo#4oCZ##t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA#emo#4oCZ##S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you#emo#4oCZ##re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I#emo#4oCZ##m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA#emo#4oCZ##S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview #emo#8J+PvQ==##

A post shared by Winnie Harlow (@winnieharlow) on

 

3. Leomie Anderson

 

4. Mayowa Nicholas

 

5. Isilda Moreira

 

6. Mélie Tiacoh

View this post on Instagram

It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria#emo#4oCZ##s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian model walking the show, but also the first Guinean , and probably Lebanese -France and Italy were already represented before - What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity #emo#8J+Pvg==## Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##

A post shared by M#emo#w6k=##lie Tiacoh (@melie_tiacoh) on

 

7. Iesha Hodges

 

8. Sabah Koj

 

9. Cheyenne Maya Carty

 

10. Zuri Tibby

 

11. Grace Bol

 

12. Herieth Paul

 

