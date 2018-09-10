Take a look at the black girl's walking in the Victoria Secret show

These are the black models walking in one of the most legendary fashion shows and their reactions to the news.
The show is due to take place in November 2018 and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has released the official lineup which welcomes regular fixtures each year, alongside a roster of new models including Duckie Thot and our very own Mayowa Nicholas.
Models who have been lucky enough to secure roles as Victoria's Secret Angels in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 have been taking to Instagram to announce the news. These are the 12 black women selected to walk in this year's show and here are their emotional reactions to finding out the career-defining news.
Take a look!
I had a break down before i walked into the most nerve wrecking casting of my life. I asked my driver to go around the block twice before i could walk into the @VictoriasSecret offices so i could re coup, and remember (while my trainer @bodybymato reminded me on the phone through sobs - thank you lol) how hard I#emo#4oCZ##ve been working! I went in and made new friends and saw old friends and it already felt like home! We patiently waited while @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine carefully took time to get to know each girl. When it was finally my time, within my nervous storm of anticipation i changed into a black Victoria Secret set and stepped out!!!! I spoke to them about Jamaica, @nick_knight , my abs, and how i was beyond honoured to be given the opportunity to try out.. then I walked for my life!!!! I can#emo#4oCZ##t believe this!! Thank you for giving me all the energy and kindness in that room! Thank you for allowing me to walk for VICTORIA#emo#4oCZ##S SECRET! Thank you to my agencies @firstaccessent @womenmanagementnyc @women_paris @thesquadmanagement my pr @remibrb my agent @mannyuk and mama bears #sarahstennett & @thelilmisse for having my back supporting and believing in me! I love you guys you#emo#4oCZ##re FAMILY!! Thank you mommy for praying with me everyday for the past 3 days. And thank you so much to my fans who have been pushing me forward to this point in my career. I#emo#4oCZ##m so blessed thank you Lord!! IM WALKING THE VICTORIA#emo#4oCZ##S SECRET SHOW! Thank you Vogue for the exclusive interview #emo#8J+PvQ==##
The face you make when you find out you#emo#4oCZ##ve bagged @victoriassecret show for the fourth time in a row! Big thank you to @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @fusionmodelsnyc for believing in me and everyone else for the constant support and encouragement, this achievement means EVERYTHING to me #emo#8J+kpw==###emo#77iP###emo#8J+krw==## #VictoriasSecretFashionShow
Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show. Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again #emo#77iP## Indeed God#emo#4oCZ##s time is always the best#emo#8J+PvQ==##
I DID IT OMG if words could make justice to what i feel right now i would try to find a thousand of them and to describe what i am going through right now. as time rushes by i can only feel more and more overwhelmed by having one of my lifetime dreams coming true. every step i took with alongside all these amazing beings who have believed in me have brought me to simply tell you: I WILL BE WALKING FOR @victoriassecret 2018 SHOW #vsfashionshow thank you soooo much @victoriassecret #emo#77iP##
It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria#emo#4oCZ##s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian model walking the show, but also the first Guinean , and probably Lebanese -France and Italy were already represented before - What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity #emo#8J+Pvg==## Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didierbelleguic #emo#77iP###emo#77iP###emo#77iP##
O M G This is the moment I#emo#4oCZ##ve been praying for! Beyond Speechless!!! Thankyou all from the bottom of my heart @bennythebee_ @marcieeev @lizzy_ilo @one.1nyc @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @craiglawrence911 @michellerkoenig @barispector #Andrew #EdRazek #VSFashionShow #VSAngel
Getting pulled off set to be given this news!!! After all the missed flights and back an forth from NYC to London this is the best news I could ever get ! Still feels like a dream...pinch me #emo#77iP## BIG MOOD!!!@victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer @ed_razek @10magazine @monica.mitro @theeyecasting @newyorkmodels @elite_london #VSFashionShow #VS18
I watched my first vs show when I was 13 years old. I am so beyond excited to be walking my third @victoriassecret fashion show I am so grateful for this opportunity Thank you @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek1 and my amazing team @womenmanagementny @angiesmodels Ya#emo#4oCZ##ll dreams do come true #emo#77iP## #3