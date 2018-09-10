news

The Victoria Secret show is one of the most coveted in the whole fashion industry. Models audition year in year out to get a chance to walk in the iconic VS show. This year's list has been confirmed so take a look at the black girl's walking in the Victoria Secret show.

The show is due to take place in November 2018 and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has released the official lineup which welcomes regular fixtures each year, alongside a roster of new models including Duckie Thot and our very own Mayowa Nicholas.

Models who have been lucky enough to secure roles as Victoria's Secret Angels in the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 have been taking to Instagram to announce the news. These are the 12 black women selected to walk in this year's show and here are their emotional reactions to finding out the career-defining news.

Take a look!

1. Duckie Thot

2. Winnie Harlow

3. Leomie Anderson

4. Mayowa Nicholas

5. Isilda Moreira

6. Mélie Tiacoh

7. Iesha Hodges

8. Sabah Koj

9. Cheyenne Maya Carty

10. Zuri Tibby

11. Grace Bol

12. Herieth Paul