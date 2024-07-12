Injecting some humour into your shoot can result in memorable and entertaining photos that you’ll cherish for years. Here are some funny pregnancy photoshoot ideas to try with your partner:
8 fun pregnancy photoshoot ideas to try with your partner
Pregnancy photoshoots don't always have to be serious and sentimental.
Recommended articles
1. The belly comparison
A classic funny pose involves your partner sticking out their belly to match yours. Stand side by side, both holding your "bumps" for a humorous comparison shot. This playful pose highlights the changes in your body while bringing a smile to everyone’s face.
2. Cravings in action
Capture the quirky side of pregnancy cravings by staging a photo with you indulging in your favourite (and possibly unusual) foods.
Have your partner look on in exaggerated shock or surprise. This can be a fun way to document the odd cravings you’ve experienced during pregnancy.
3. Loading progress bar
Create a fun sign with a “Loading…” progress bar, showing that your baby is on the way. Hold the sign in front of your belly while your partner pretends to be impatiently waiting. This tech-inspired idea is perfect for couples who love a bit of geeky humour.
4. The expectation vs. reality
Set up a split-frame photo showing the glamorous expectations versus the funny reality of pregnancy. On one side, you could be dressed up and glowing, while on the other, you could be in pyjamas, surrounded by snacks, with your partner bringing you more food. This contrast can be both hilarious and relatable.
5. Peek-a-boo with the bump
Have your partner stand behind you, peeking around your baby bump as if it’s hiding them. The exaggerated peek-a-boo pose can create a whimsical and funny photo, showcasing the growing bump in a playful way.
6. Eviction notice
Create a mock “Eviction Notice” for your baby bump with a due date and funny terms. Hold the sign in front of your belly while your partner stands beside you, possibly holding a tiny suitcase. This humorous approach adds a lighthearted touch to the anticipation of the baby's arrival.
7. Under construction
Use construction-themed props like a hard hat and caution tape to create a “Bump Under Construction” scene. Have your partner look like they’re inspecting the progress, adding a funny twist to the idea of building a family.
9. Ready for diapers
Stage a photo with your partner covered in various baby supplies like diapers, baby powder, and bottles, looking overwhelmed and funny.
You can stand next to them, pointing to your bump with a sign that says, “Ready or Not, Here I Come!” This captures the humorous side of preparing for a new baby.
Adding humour to your pregnancy photoshoot can make the experience more enjoyable and result in photos that bring joy and laughter for years to come.
Whether you choose playful props, funny signs, or silly poses, these ideas will help you capture the lighter side of your journey to parenthood. Embrace the fun and let your creativity shine!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng