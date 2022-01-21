6 ways to style your boyfriend jean

Comfortable, loose, cuffed, stylish, and infused with the perfect touch of masculinity, a pair of boyfriend jeans can give you any look you want, be it simple, formal, classy, bossy, or chic.

Here are some ways to style your boyfriend jean.

1. With a crop top

Wear a simple crop top with your boyfriend jean to give you that simple casual look. You can also pair it with a pair of sneakers for an easy off-duty look.

2. With a plain t-shirt

Plain t-shirts are also wardrobe staples. Tshirts go with anything you can think of. You can style your plain tees with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a pair of sneakers to give that easy look any day.

3. With a black turtleneck

A pair of boyfriend jeans paired with a black turtleneck is totally stylish and gives a dreamy, chic, and classy look for the fashionistas. You can introduce a pair of black pumps to complement the outfit.

4. With Ankara tops

Boyfriend jeans with Ankara tops give a charming, classy look, especially when worn with a pair of heels.

5. With sweatshirts

For a cool, relaxed look, pair your boyfriend jeans with an oversized sweater and a pair of flat boots, or a pair of sneakers.

6. With blazers