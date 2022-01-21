The versatility of its style, ability to go with basically anything, and its distinct high waist has cemented its spot as a true wardrobe icon, making it a must-have.
6 ways to style your boyfriend jean
Boyfriend jeans are quickly becoming a wardrobe staple among Gen Z's and Millennials, slowly kicking out the famous skinny jeans.
Comfortable, loose, cuffed, stylish, and infused with the perfect touch of masculinity, a pair of boyfriend jeans can give you any look you want, be it simple, formal, classy, bossy, or chic.
Here are some ways to style your boyfriend jean.
1. With a crop top
Wear a simple crop top with your boyfriend jean to give you that simple casual look. You can also pair it with a pair of sneakers for an easy off-duty look.
2. With a plain t-shirt
Plain t-shirts are also wardrobe staples. Tshirts go with anything you can think of. You can style your plain tees with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a pair of sneakers to give that easy look any day.
3. With a black turtleneck
A pair of boyfriend jeans paired with a black turtleneck is totally stylish and gives a dreamy, chic, and classy look for the fashionistas. You can introduce a pair of black pumps to complement the outfit.
4. With Ankara tops
Boyfriend jeans with Ankara tops give a charming, classy look, especially when worn with a pair of heels.
5. With sweatshirts
For a cool, relaxed look, pair your boyfriend jeans with an oversized sweater and a pair of flat boots, or a pair of sneakers.
6. With blazers
You can style your blazer with a pair of boyfriend jeans to give your outfit an instant boost. They can give you a formal look when styled with the right footwear.
