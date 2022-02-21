RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty

It is so popular yet so ugly.

Unpopular opinions are uncommon ones. Most people seem to like them, but you do not get it.

Here are some unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty:

Those squared shaped bags do not look good, especially the hand-made ones that easily lose their shape. Even though tote bags hold a lot of things in them, it does not change the fact that tote bags can look ugly.

Many of the gowns sold these days barely cover us up. Most gowns have slits that are way too high and necklines that reveals breasts.

There is a thin line between sexy and nudity, and nudity lack class sometimes.

Sometimes, famous people act like the material used to make the outfit wasn’t enough, so the tailor had to manage it and barely covered their breasts and bum.

Celebs should look classy and regal like royalty. Nudity isn’t the best way to go about fashion.

The shape of some designer’s bags and shoes doesn’t make any sense, but many famous people love to wear them. There is one famous bag that looks like a boat, I have never understood the appeal.

No matter how famous the brand is, we can still refuse to wear their designs if we do not find them attractive.

Having a good skincare routine is better than dabbing layers of makeup on your face. If your skin is popping, you would even be less inclined to wear makeup.

