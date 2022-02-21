5 unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty

Here are some unpopular opinions on fashion and beauty:

1. Tote bags are ugly

Those squared shaped bags do not look good, especially the hand-made ones that easily lose their shape. Even though tote bags hold a lot of things in them, it does not change the fact that tote bags can look ugly.

2. Half nude gowns are not sexy

Many of the gowns sold these days barely cover us up. Most gowns have slits that are way too high and necklines that reveals breasts.

There is a thin line between sexy and nudity, and nudity lack class sometimes.

3. Celebs need to dress better

Sometimes, famous people act like the material used to make the outfit wasn’t enough, so the tailor had to manage it and barely covered their breasts and bum.

Celebs should look classy and regal like royalty. Nudity isn’t the best way to go about fashion.

4. Some designer bags and shoes do not look good

The shape of some designer’s bags and shoes doesn’t make any sense, but many famous people love to wear them. There is one famous bag that looks like a boat, I have never understood the appeal.

No matter how famous the brand is, we can still refuse to wear their designs if we do not find them attractive.

5. Constantly wearing makeup is unnecessary, skin care is better