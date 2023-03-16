5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic
Tems is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon.
Recommended articles
It’s always a good thing when a celebrity finds their style; it’s even better when they find a stylist that knows their style. When they team up, they are always an unbeatable combination.
Here are five times they made fashion magic.
Global Citizen live concert
For the global citizen concert in 2022, Tems wore a custom-made Brielle Official blue bodysuit with a leather skirt. That look was perfect.
Grammy Awards
For the 2023 Grammys, Tems looked breathtaking in a yellow Vivienne Westwood silk gown. It was one of the best looks of the night.
Koko concert
For a London concert, Tems wore a teal two-piece by Robert Twun, loved the pleats and cut of the outfit, gorgeous.
Oscar Awards
For the 2023 Oscars, Tems was the topic and the top pick in a white sculptured Lever Couture gown.
Vanity Fair after party
Arguably the best dressed at that party, Tems wore a sexy black gown from Bettencourt. Love her choice of jewellery; it modernised the look.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng