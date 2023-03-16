ADVERTISEMENT
5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

Temi Iwalaiye

Tems is well on her way to becoming a fashion icon.

Tems and her stylist are the A team
Tems and her stylist are the A team

It’s always a good thing when a celebrity finds their style; it’s even better when they find a stylist that knows their style. When they team up, they are always an unbeatable combination.

Here are five times they made fashion magic.

For the global citizen concert in 2022, Tems wore a custom-made Brielle Official blue bodysuit with a leather skirt. That look was perfect.

For the 2023 Grammys, Tems looked breathtaking in a yellow Vivienne Westwood silk gown. It was one of the best looks of the night.

For a London concert, Tems wore a teal two-piece by Robert Twun, loved the pleats and cut of the outfit, gorgeous.

For the 2023 Oscars, Tems was the topic and the top pick in a white sculptured Lever Couture gown.

Arguably the best dressed at that party, Tems wore a sexy black gown from Bettencourt. Love her choice of jewellery; it modernised the look.

