5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

It’s always a good thing when a celebrity finds their style; it’s even better when they find a stylist that knows their style. When they team up, they are always an unbeatable combination.

Here are five times they made fashion magic.

Global Citizen live concert

For the global citizen concert in 2022, Tems wore a custom-made Brielle Official blue bodysuit with a leather skirt. That look was perfect.

Grammy Awards

For the 2023 Grammys, Tems looked breathtaking in a yellow Vivienne Westwood silk gown. It was one of the best looks of the night.

Koko concert

For a London concert, Tems wore a teal two-piece by Robert Twun, loved the pleats and cut of the outfit, gorgeous.

Oscar Awards

For the 2023 Oscars, Tems was the topic and the top pick in a white sculptured Lever Couture gown.

Vanity Fair after party