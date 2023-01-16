We don’t know if Chimamanda has a magazine wall as many celebrities do, Kim Kardashian, for instance has always dreamt of being on magazine covers so she has all her magazine covers framed and displayed on a wall but we do know she has been a covergirl for quite a number of magazine.
5 times Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie was on the cover of magazines and the things she said
Here are five of her best magazine covers.
To be on the cover of a magazine, you must be stylish, beautiful and relevant enough for people to want to hear whatever you have to say, and certainly renowned author and feminist icon is all these;
Marie Claire
She has been on the cover of Marie Claire Brazil, twice.
In November 2022, Chimamanda graced the cover of Marie Claire Brazil looking like a matador in a regal Dior jacket and a fedora. In that issue, she spoke about the future of black women, “I am optimistic about the future, especially about the future of black women. Gotta be honest and say I fluctuate in different situations though. Sometimes I think, ‘Yeah, we’ll get there’.
"In others, I even think there has been progress but very slow. So, some of the things that make me optimistic is that we've been talking a lot about race and what I like to call 'restorative justice,"
Schick Magazine
In November 2021, She looked feminine and gorgeous on the cover of Schick magazine with her natural hair like a crown.
In the magazine, she says, “There are intelligent women all over the world who like fashion, but they feel the pressure to pretend otherwise because they want to be taken seriously by a mainstream world that has decided that intelligent women cannot possibly like fashion."
ELLE India
In September 2018, Chimamanda was the digital cover star for ELLE India where she spoke about storytelling spirits, her scandalous cooking habits and endless curiosity about people’s lives. She was beautiful on the cover, wearing her natural hair as a crown and smiling - wisely, is it possible to smile wisely? Anyway, she had a charming smile on the cover.
M Magazine
The pictures taken for this magazine seem to be a personal favourite of Chimamanda, in 2018, she was spotted wearing an afro that wasn’t long enough to fall on her shoulder and very minimal makeup. The photographer seemed to capture her essence and vulnerability.
She wrote about the photographer, “Your talent sparkles. Thank you for your careful eye and for the still, haunting poetry of your vision, thank you for your warmth, thank you for helping me be a little less awkward about being photographed. Just thank you.”
The Violet Book
Before her red lipstick and golden braids era, Chimamanda wore a lot of lip gloss, as she did on the cover of this magazine In 2019, looking piercingly into the camera.
Her quote on the cover; “I'm used to talking to young women, but I want to talk to young men...I want to know when that change happens. I want to know: when do they start thinking of girls and women in a particular kind of way? When do they start to think they're kind of entitled to women's bodies? What is it that scares them, because I really think there is a lot of fear in men.”
