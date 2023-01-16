5 times Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie was on the cover of magazines and the things she said

To be on the cover of a magazine, you must be stylish, beautiful and relevant enough for people to want to hear whatever you have to say, and certainly renowned author and feminist icon is all these;

Marie Claire

She has been on the cover of Marie Claire Brazil, twice.

In November 2022, Chimamanda graced the cover of Marie Claire Brazil looking like a matador in a regal Dior jacket and a fedora. In that issue, she spoke about the future of black women, “I am optimistic about the future, especially about the future of black women. Gotta be honest and say I fluctuate in different situations though. Sometimes I think, ‘Yeah, we’ll get there’.

"In others, I even think there has been progress but very slow. So, some of the things that make me optimistic is that we've been talking a lot about race and what I like to call 'restorative justice,"

Schick Magazine

In November 2021, She looked feminine and gorgeous on the cover of Schick magazine with her natural hair like a crown.

In the magazine, she says, “There are intelligent women all over the world who like fashion, but they feel the pressure to pretend otherwise because they want to be taken seriously by a mainstream world that has decided that intelligent women cannot possibly like fashion."

ELLE India

In September 2018, Chimamanda was the digital cover star for ELLE India where she spoke about storytelling spirits, her scandalous cooking habits and endless curiosity about people’s lives. She was beautiful on the cover, wearing her natural hair as a crown and smiling - wisely, is it possible to smile wisely? Anyway, she had a charming smile on the cover.

M Magazine

The pictures taken for this magazine seem to be a personal favourite of Chimamanda, in 2018, she was spotted wearing an afro that wasn’t long enough to fall on her shoulder and very minimal makeup. The photographer seemed to capture her essence and vulnerability.

She wrote about the photographer, “Your talent sparkles. Thank you for your careful eye and for the still, haunting poetry of your vision, thank you for your warmth, thank you for helping me be a little less awkward about being photographed. Just thank you.”

The Violet Book

Before her red lipstick and golden braids era, Chimamanda wore a lot of lip gloss, as she did on the cover of this magazine In 2019, looking piercingly into the camera.