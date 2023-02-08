5 sexy Valentine's Day outfit inspired by Kim Oprah

One thing we love about Kim’s outfits is that her outfits are not outrageously expensive and are easy to style.

1. Go mini

This leather top and feathered mini skirt are a cute way to go out for a fun day in town.

2. Pretty in pink

Wearing a pink outfit is one sure way to look soft and feminine. This halterneck gown is sexy and classy, so you can wear it for a dinner date and look bomb.

3. Sexy in red

If pink is pretty, then red is sexy. We especially love how Kim got a little cleavage thing going with this gown.

4. Show some skin

Yes, because it's Valentine’s Day, don’t be afraid of being sexy and showing off your beautiful body.

5. Slip into silk