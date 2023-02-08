ADVERTISEMENT
5 sexy Valentine's Day outfit inspired by Kim Oprah

Temi Iwalaiye

Ladies, Valentine’s Day is underway and if you already have a Val, then you should be thinking of what to wear.

Kim is our Valentine's Day outfit inspiration {Instagram}
Kim is our Valentine's Day outfit inspiration {Instagram}

Don’t think too hard, that’s why we are here for you. We have curated the perfect outfits for a Valentine’s Day Dinner, and we are drawing inspiration from Big Brother Naija alum and entrepreneur, Chinonso ‘Kim Oprah’ Opara.

One thing we love about Kim’s outfits is that her outfits are not outrageously expensive and are easy to style.

This leather top and feathered mini skirt are a cute way to go out for a fun day in town.

Wearing a pink outfit is one sure way to look soft and feminine. This halterneck gown is sexy and classy, so you can wear it for a dinner date and look bomb.

If pink is pretty, then red is sexy. We especially love how Kim got a little cleavage thing going with this gown.

Yes, because it's Valentine’s Day, don’t be afraid of being sexy and showing off your beautiful body.

A slip silk dress is always a sexy and classy way to go.

Temi Iwalaiye

