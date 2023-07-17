5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

This week, we are inspired by Big Brother Titans' housemate Yvonne Godswill. Her sultry and sexy style and love for black and white make her our style guide of the week.

Monday

Start your week with a nice monochromatic look. White pants aren’t so common, but they are definitely a risk worth taking. Pair them with a shirt and a sweater for a perfect finish.

Tuesday

An interesting sleeve elevates any workwear outfit, and Yvonne looks extra gorgeous in this interpolation of black and white.

Wednesday

With its mix of lace and drooping sleeves, this suit jacket gives us all the feels; it’s so non-conventional and creative.

Thursday

Another black suit for the win, but what we love about this outfit is the pants and the buttons on the jacket. The slit on the pants and the buttons on the jacket are c’est magnifique.

Friday