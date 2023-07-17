5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill
Get inspired by Yvonne Godswill's love for black and white and elevate your workwear outfits.
This week, we are inspired by Big Brother Titans' housemate Yvonne Godswill. Her sultry and sexy style and love for black and white make her our style guide of the week.
Monday
Start your week with a nice monochromatic look. White pants aren’t so common, but they are definitely a risk worth taking. Pair them with a shirt and a sweater for a perfect finish.
Tuesday
An interesting sleeve elevates any workwear outfit, and Yvonne looks extra gorgeous in this interpolation of black and white.
Wednesday
With its mix of lace and drooping sleeves, this suit jacket gives us all the feels; it’s so non-conventional and creative.
Thursday
Another black suit for the win, but what we love about this outfit is the pants and the buttons on the jacket. The slit on the pants and the buttons on the jacket are c’est magnifique.
Friday
Nothing says boss lady more than a body-con gown and stilettos.
