ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

Temi Iwalaiye

Get inspired by Yvonne Godswill's love for black and white and elevate your workwear outfits.

5 outfits for 5 days of work by Yvonne Godswill
5 outfits for 5 days of work by Yvonne Godswill

Recommended articles

This week, we are inspired by Big Brother Titans' housemate Yvonne Godswill. Her sultry and sexy style and love for black and white make her our style guide of the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Start your week with a nice monochromatic look. White pants aren’t so common, but they are definitely a risk worth taking. Pair them with a shirt and a sweater for a perfect finish.

An interesting sleeve elevates any workwear outfit, and Yvonne looks extra gorgeous in this interpolation of black and white.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its mix of lace and drooping sleeves, this suit jacket gives us all the feels; it’s so non-conventional and creative.

Another black suit for the win, but what we love about this outfit is the pants and the buttons on the jacket. The slit on the pants and the buttons on the jacket are c’est magnifique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing says boss lady more than a body-con gown and stilettos.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Emoji Day: The incredible story of how emojis were invented

World Emoji Day: The incredible story of how emojis were invented

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Yvonne Godswill

Nigerians love ice cream for these 5 specific reasons, according to ChatGPT

Nigerians love ice cream for these 5 specific reasons, according to ChatGPT

Your own homemade ice cream can be ready in 5 minutes

Your own homemade ice cream can be ready in 5 minutes

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs

Goldberg's Ariya Omoluabi kicks off with ₦50 million up for grabs

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

Join PalmPay’s Dance Fiesta and win a share of 300 million naira

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

5 important life skills every youth needs to make it in today’s world

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

Here's all you need to set up a home gym

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

5 best male enhancement pills increase size reviews 2023

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

How to get even-toned skin in 5 steps

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Beyonce and Wizkid spotted in the same jeans

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram/annaebiere]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Anna Banner

This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

A guide to slaying during summer vacation by Ayra Starr [Instagram]

Vacation Slay: Ayra Starr’s style is the guide to a Hot Girl Summer