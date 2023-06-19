ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week we provide workwear inspiration for all our ladies, so they can look fabulous at work.

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Nancy Isime
Nancy is a big fan of bold colours and unconventional designs. Nancy's style is perfect for the lady bored with ‘traditional’ workwear outfits.

Here's a guide to your workwear outfits inspired by Nancy:

Nancy makes a strong case for a coat dress in this multicoloured scuba coat dress. We loved the bodycon inside the coat dress, and her brown pumps are gorgeous.

Corporate shorts are trendy because they are gorgeous and comfortable. You can wear them if you are your own boss or your company allows it, you don’t want human resources to call you in.

A power suit should be in every corporate baddie's wardrobe. We love the silk scarf and camisole. Plus, green is such a great colour.

What a fun way to put a spin on the skirt suit. The design of the gown and the crop top/jacket is a surefire way to be a slay queen at work.

When in doubt, wear a two-piece, pair it with killer heels and a designer bag like Nancy!

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

