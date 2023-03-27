ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

Temi Iwalaiye

Every week, we help our working-class baddies with their corporate attires.

Liquorose is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]
Liquorose is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

Even though she is known for her quirky and tomboyish looks, Liquorose knows how to switch them to classy, feminine and elegant looks.

Here are some looks for your work wardrobe.

A solid colour is perfect for work. Love the puffy sleeves and the bun hairstyle. This simple style is perfect.

A pleated plaid skirt and shirt are a combination to beat. Also, beat the black pumps - an important staple in any baddie's wardrobe.

A fancy jacket and black wide-legged pant is a fun and exciting way to switch up your wardrobe.

A two-piece is classy and comfortable. Wear a comfortable two-piece to work to be the ultimate girl boss.

Love everything about this look from head to toe. The fun brocade material/print, the buttons on the shoulders, the sleeves, and the hairstyling, it’s perfect.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

