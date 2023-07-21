5 looks from the South African screening of Barbie that were perfectly on theme
Hats off to stylish South Africans who nailed the Barbie theme for the premiere.
The Barbie premiere and screening have been happening all over the world, and the theme for these events is Barbiecore and a touch of pink.
Here are five looks from the South African screening of Barbie that we love:
1. Mpho Tsila
This look was later replicated by Nigerian influencer Modella, but absolutely nothing beats how gorgeous the short corset gown looks on her.
2. Lethabo Shai
Lethabo was the epitome of an IT girl. I really admire her fabric selection, as it deviates from the tired and overdone trend of mesh and glitter. Her glasses and shoes are 100/100.
3. Faith Nketsi
This Balenciaga-type look is similar to what Nigerian influencer Tacha wore; the only difference is that she slayed it better.
4. Pamela Mtanga
A perfectly sexy Barbie. The sultriness of the look is everything.
5. Kim Jayde
If you’re cosplaying as Barbie, do it right, and we have to say, Kim in leather and sneakers did it right!
