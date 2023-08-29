5 most beautiful shoes for brides

Barbara Palvin and Sofia Richie showcased how the perfect pair of shoes can truly elevate a bride's wedding look.

Their choice of footwear on their special day served as great examples of how a great shoe selection can completely enhance the overall bridal ensemble.

The right wedding shoes should always be comfortable to walk in. What shoes should brides have on their feet on their wedding day?

1. Aurelie 85 by Jimmy Choo

This pump is a mixture of patent leather and the most beautiful pearls. The length of the heel is quite reasonable, making it easy to walk around with. It costs about £725, which is roughly ₦725,000. You can buy a similar shoe or rent it for just that.

2. Saeda Pump by Jimmy Choo

This heel is a work of art, and the way her ankle will be delicately wrapped in diamonds is every bride’s dream. When you wear this, make sure you wear a gown that shows it off.

3. Edna by BellaBelle

Bella Belle shoes are the cheaper version of Jimmy Choo's, though they have their own distinct design, like the Edna shoes. This lacey pump with the bow at the back is absolutely breathtaking. Although it costs about ₦315,000.

4. Aveline sandals by Jimmy Choo

These popular sandals are perfect for the modern bride and for court weddings. It cost £825 which is ₦825,000 in Nigerian currency. There are so many knockoffs of this particular Jimmy Choo that you can get those if you can get your hands on the original.

5. Dorothy by BellaBelle

