5 most beautiful shoes for brides

Temi Iwalaiye

Whether it’s a court wedding or a white wedding, here are 5 shoes that look like Cinderella’s glass slippers.

Best shoes for brides [Jimmychoo]
Best shoes for brides [Jimmychoo]

Barbara Palvin and Sofia Richie showcased how the perfect pair of shoes can truly elevate a bride's wedding look.

Their choice of footwear on their special day served as great examples of how a great shoe selection can completely enhance the overall bridal ensemble.

The right wedding shoes should always be comfortable to walk in. What shoes should brides have on their feet on their wedding day?

This pump is a mixture of patent leather and the most beautiful pearls. The length of the heel is quite reasonable, making it easy to walk around with. It costs about £725, which is roughly ₦725,000. You can buy a similar shoe or rent it for just that.

This heel is a work of art, and the way her ankle will be delicately wrapped in diamonds is every bride’s dream. When you wear this, make sure you wear a gown that shows it off.

Bella Belle shoes are the cheaper version of Jimmy Choo's, though they have their own distinct design, like the Edna shoes. This lacey pump with the bow at the back is absolutely breathtaking. Although it costs about ₦315,000.

These popular sandals are perfect for the modern bride and for court weddings. It cost £825 which is ₦825,000 in Nigerian currency. There are so many knockoffs of this particular Jimmy Choo that you can get those if you can get your hands on the original.

These shoes are so simple and beautiful, with the perfect bow. Another thing that makes the shoe perfect for a bride is how short the heel is, so her feet won’t hurt. It costs ₦331,900 for Nigerians.

