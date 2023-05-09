The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

Temi Iwalaiye

Who says you can’t wear your gym clothes outside?

This is how to wear your gym fits outdoors [Instagram]
This is how to wear your gym fits outdoors [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Since gym wears are so expensive. Here are three ways you can wear your gym clothes outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports bra is an excellent inner outfit that can elevate your look. Upcycling a sports bra and making it look better with a jacket. What kind of jacket can you wear? Bomber jackets, leather jackets and jean jackets are one of the different kinds of jackets that can upgrade your gym wear.

Gym shorts are also biker shorts when you think about it. A gym short is excellent with an oversized shirt for a classy sporty look. You can also wear it with a sweater for an extra sporty look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leggings are also called yoga pants. You can wear them outside the gym; all you need to do is pair them with heels. It's perfect for a date night or evening look.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

5 strongest warrior tribes in Africa

5 strongest warrior tribes in Africa

5 things to know before visiting Benue state

5 things to know before visiting Benue state

5 foods that will increase breast size naturally

5 foods that will increase breast size naturally

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Why women who eat 1 apple every day enjoy s*x more

Why women who eat 1 apple every day enjoy s*x more

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

7 tips for managing excessive sweating

7 tips for managing excessive sweating

Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 awards TECNO Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication

Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 awards TECNO Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication

6 Reasons you should use Onburd.com for your next trip

6 Reasons you should use Onburd.com for your next trip

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Tiwa Savage at the Coronation concert [Gettyimages]

Tiwa Savage radiant at King Charles' coronation concert in gown made by Nigerian designer

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

The Asantehene and Osei tutu of Ashanti [Gettyimages]

How African royal families showed up in style for King Charles' coronation