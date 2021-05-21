Style guide: 3 shoes to wear with bootcut trousers

It is reminiscent of hippies and the Beatles and has certainly made a comeback in this decade.

There are many ways to style bootcut because it is quite versatile. One difficulty most people face is finding the right shoes and length always seems to pose a challenge.

The modern spin of the bootcut trousers has it high waisted and tight. They also exist in different materials like jeans, Lycra, and polyesters. They are so versatile it is easy to switch from workwear to casual outfits

Boot cuts help to elongate your legs and give off an elegant fashion-conscious vibe.

Flats

You might not be a heel girl and that is okay. Boot cut trouser can also be styled with flat shoes. The difficulty is you don’t want your trouser sweeping the ground. If you want to wear flats on a boot cut trouser pair it with an ankle-length boot cut.

Pulse Nigeria

Heels

With heels you have two options, you can either let your trouser cover your shoes or let your shoes out a little.

It all depends on your preference and they both look great.

Sneakers

Pulse Nigeria