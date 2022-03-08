Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) celebrates female filmmakers on International Women's day

In light of this, Girls Voices Initiative curated the Women’s International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN) to celebrate female filmmakers. 18 women from all over the world in various roles of filmmaking were recognized for their work globally.

Speaking at the ceremony Festival Director, Carolyn Seaman, said the premier WIFFEN is in commemoration of the 2022 International Women's Day.

The IWD2022 aims to project a world that would be free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Seaman said like the IWD, the WIFFEN 2022 is focused on encouraging female filmmakers across the country to be at their best in their crafts.

Her words: "For us, this is a journey that started since 2019 with the French Embassy in Nigeria... we've been training young talent and female filmmakers.

The award ceremony which took place in Abuja was in partnership with the French Embassy’s PISCCA Program and other partners.

Ambassadors of various countries in Nigeria who were present at the event including the French Ambassador represented by Rafeal Pont, head of cooperation and cultural affairs at the embassy and Esmond Reid, the Jamican High Commissioner to Nigeria received the award on behalf of their citizens.

Veteran actor, Tony Goodman who was also in attendance encouraged parents to let their female children be part of the movie industry calling it a welcome development.

“it is sickening to hear people discourage their daughters or female child from getting into the mainstream of the entertainment industry.” He said.

Goodman said people always tend to showcase or become a product of whatever was deposited in them by their parents, family, environment while growing up.

Some of the award categories included Best Lighting, Best Costume, Best Production Design among others.

Other awardees are who were honoured at the event were:

1. Best Short - 3:24PM - Margaux Fazio - Switzerland

2. Best Picture - Carol of the Bells - Olesya Morgunets-Isaenko - Ukraine

3. Best Documentary Feature - Daighters of Eve - Zanah Thirus - USA

4. Best Documentary Short - The Story of All of Us Women - Itxaso Diaz - Spain

5. Best Student Film - La Foto Perfetta - Eleonora Mozzi - Italy with an additional €1000 award presented by the French Embassy

6. Best Director - The Letter Room - Elvira Lind - USA

7. Best Actress - Freedom Come -Maggie Osuome - Nigeria

8. Best Animation Short Film - I AM - Shafigheh Asani - Iran 9. Best Original Score - Last Days of Summer - Zaneta Rydzewska -Poland

10. Best Lighting - Brave Little Army - Carine Zahner - Canada

11. Best Costume - Dolapo is Fine - Martelle Hunt - United Kingdom

12. Best Production Design - The Call of Water - Siena Tone - USA

13. Best Child Actress - Phoenix - Kenza Ben Dhiab - Tunisia

14. Best Editing - Plastic Dream - Hande Yildirimer - Turkey

5. Best Cinematographer - Dana - Claudia Rodriguez - Spain

16. Best Sound Design - Arising - Jessica Gallant - USA

17. Outstanding Juror Award - Helene Pont - France