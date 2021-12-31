RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Winners at 5th Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2021

The fifth annual Her Network Woman of the Year Awards held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Nkem Onwudiwe, The Founder Her Network and some of the 2021 recipients
Nkem Onwudiwe, The Founder Her Network and some of the 2021 recipients

It was a night of high emotions and celebrations as women from different industries came together to celebrate remarkable women who have made a significant impact in their workplace, community, or network.

This was evident as each presenter spoke passionately about each category and the effect created by nominees.

The Founder, Her Network - Nkem Onwudiwe
The Founder, Her Network - Nkem Onwudiwe Pulse Nigeria

The theme for this year's celebration, 'Thrive', embodies the strength and dedication these women have shown in making a difference over the last year.

In her welcome speech, the founder Nkem Onwudiwe said, "I created Her Network in 2017 to connect and inspire women. We wanted to acknowledge the impactful work of women in our society, and I am proud to say we have been on this extraordinary journey for five years."

Osas Ighodaro and Gifty Louise
Osas Ighodaro and Gifty Louise Pulse Nigeria
Some of Recipients - Mariam Lawani (StartUp), Sandra Ezekwesili (Journalism) and Funmi llori (Education)
Some of Recipients - Mariam Lawani (StartUp), Sandra Ezekwesili (Journalism) and Funmi llori (Education) Pulse Nigeria

She ended her speech by delivering a heartfelt tribute to one of the award recipients of the Her Network Woman of the Year 2020, Chef Linda Esuabama, who passed away in October 2021.

During the ceremony, Princess Adeyinka Tekenah, the Founder of Happy Coffee and the 2017 Recipient of the Her Network Woman of the Year Award in the Start-Up category, shared her impact story.

Keeping to this year's theme, she spoke on 'Thriving Regardless', even with the challenges life has thrown at her.

LUSH Hair Nigeria Brand Ambassador Denrele presenting the Entertainment Category
LUSH Hair Nigeria Brand Ambassador Denrele presenting the Entertainment Category Pulse Nigeria
Mariam Lawani, Her Network Woman of the Year Recipient for Impact in StartUp
Mariam Lawani, Her Network Woman of the Year Recipient for Impact in StartUp Pulse Nigeria

The event was hosted by communications strategist and content creator Motunde Ibiroke (Motundeoflagos), whose eloquence and interaction kept guests vibrant and engaged.

This year’s partners’ premium hair extensions brand LUSH Hair Nigeria ensured that every guest left with a goody bag full of hair essentials.

At the same time, Baileys Delight provided delightful cocktails throughout the event.

Chisom Ogbummuo, Nominee - Community Service
Chisom Ogbummuo, Nominee - Community Service Pulse Nigeria
Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Recipient for impact in Technology
Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Recipient for impact in Technology Pulse Nigeria

The 2021 Recipients were presented their plaques by previous HNWOTY Award recipients of the nominated categories.

The recipients of 2021 Her Network Woman of the Year Awards are:

Her Network Woman of the Year in Community Service - Timileyin Edwin

Her Network Woman of the Year in Education - Funmi Ilori

Her Network Woman of the Year in Healthcare - Yetunde Ayo-Oyalowo

Her Network Woman of the Year in Start-up - Mariam Lawani

Her Network Woman of the Year in Entertainment presented by LUSH Hair Nigeria - Osas Ighodaro

Her Network Woman of the Year in Advocacy - Rinu Oduala

Her Network Woman of the Year in Future - Blessing Akpan

Her Network Woman of the Year in Entrepreneurship - Jumoke Dada

Her Network Woman of the Year in Tech - Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti

Her Network Woman of the Year in Journalism - Sandra Ezekwesili

Osas Ighodaro, Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Recipient in Entertainment
Osas Ighodaro, Her Network Woman of the Year Awards Recipient in Entertainment Pulse Nigeria

The night ended on a high note, with guests dancing with one another, networking and celebrating.

#FeaturebyHerNetwork

